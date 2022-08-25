NORTH ANDOVER — A new fire truck rolled into North Andover last week.
Engine 2, as it is designated, stands 10 feet, 2 inches tall and is driven by a 450 horsepower diesel engine.
It cost $770,000, which was approved at Town Meeting in a capital improvement plan, and will be permanently housed in Fire Station 2 at the intersection of Johnson and Salem streets.
“Our trucks have three functions,” said Lt. Jeff Gartside, who served on the committee that purchased Engine 2.
One of those is to suppress fires, which the truck performs using 750 gallons of water that it carries in a tank, and with a pumping system that can direct 1,500 gallons a minute onto a fire.
The engine also responds to accidents, especially car crashes, with a number of rescue tools, including a Jaws of Life hydraulic extraction tool. and third, it helps firefighters to care for the injured.
“It’s a class five ambulance,” Gartside said. “It has almost all the same equipment that the ambulance has except you can’t transport with it. So that way, if the ambulances are already on a call or are out of town, we can provide almost the same medical care right off the engine.”
The new rescue pumper joins three other trucks at the North Andover Fire Department that are in the same class. Two of those will soon reach their age limits, which Lt. Andres Mencia put at around 20 years.
“Two were from 2004,” said Mencia, who also served on the committee to buy the new truck.
The third, which was previously designated as Engine 2, was purchased in 2011.
“But I believe it was a stock truck,” Mencia said. “It was already a demo piece, so it wasn’t built specifically for our needs. It was something that we could afford at the time.”
After meeting with Pierce Manufacturing, to spell out the specifications they wanted, it took the company a year to build the truck.
“We made the hose lay compartment wider so it’s easier to deploy the hose out of that,” Mencia said. “We put in an extra cabinet. We took one of the seats out because we don’t fill all those seats and we put more storage in there. We put an extra hose in the hose lay compartment, because right now, there’s a lot of rescue stuff, and I don’t think we need two of them.”
The three older trucks will remain in service as backups, Gartside said.
“For instance, if this truck needs to go out for an oil change or work, we take the backup piece and put that in service so we’re never running down a truck,” he said.
A rescue pumper is typically operated by two firefighters and a lieutenant, Gartside said, and the new Engine 2 has already responded to its first brush fire, on Salem Street on Sunday, Aug. 21.
“We’re equipped to be efficient and to do our job, to take care of the citizens and businesses in town,” Gartside said.
