New greenspace unveiled at UMass Lowell   

LOWELL – UMass Lowell has dedicated Perry Hall Plaza, a new greenspace that is the latest step in the university’s work to further enhance the the beauty and sustainability of the campus.
The plaza is named for alumnus Barry Perry and his wife, Janice, who have been generous supporters of UMass Lowell and its students through establishing scholarships and helping to fund the renovation of the university’s main engineering building. That building, which dates back to the 1950s, was named for Barry Perry in 2012.
Last spring after $50 million in renovations, Perry Hall reopened as a state-of-the-art home for biomedical, chemical and environmental engineering, and clean energy education, research and industry collaboration. But while Perry Hall boasts a new, modern exterior, its surroundings consisted of a former parking lot that was demolished during the renovation project. Rather than replacing it with pavement, UMass Lowell created Perry Hall Plaza, which was dedicated Oct. 17.
“This new greenspace is just one example of the work that we have done to modernize and beautify the university to provide our students with the best possible places to study, engage in research and participate in campus life,” said UMass Lowell Chancellor Jacquie Moloney. “The transformation of this plaza and Perry Hall would not have been possible without the generosity of Barry and Janice Perry, who have also been strong supporters of student scholarships.”
New Hampshire voting deadline looms
SALEM, N.H. — The last day to change party affiliation before the New Hampshire Presidential Primary is Friday, Oct. 25. Residents who wish to change their party may also do so during regular office hours at their Town Clerks' Office up until the end of business day on Oct. 25.
Voters who are registered in a party must take the ballot of the party they are registered in at any primary. Undeclared voters have the option of choosing a ballot on the day of the primary election.
The Salem Supervisors of the Checklist is hosting a special event Oct. 25 from 7:00 to 8 p.m. on the lower level of the Municipal Office Building. Residents of Salem may also register to vote, make changes or corrections to their existing data, or switch their party affiliation at this session.
New voters need to be at least 18 years of age, and a picture ID and proof of residence is required. A drivers license is acceptable. Naturalized citizens must show a passport or documented citizenship papers. For those who wish to confirm their voter status, there are updated copies of the voter checklist available to view at the Kelley Library Reference Area and at the Town Clerk’s Office.
Resident art exhibit is Friday
HAVERHILL — Bethany Community Services will host "Art Through the Eyes of Ages," a multi-media art exhibit Friday, from 5 to 7 p.m. at 22 Phoenix Row. The exhibit is free and open to the public and will feature original works by Bethany Community residents, live music by Sandi Bedrosian, and light refreshments.
Supported in part by a grant from the Haverhill Cultural Council, a local agency which is supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council, the Saab Family Foundation, and the Cummings Foundation, the exhibit is the culmination of a Bethany Communities’ resident program of multi-generational art classes taught by artists, art therapists and Bethany residents, designed to rejuvenate elders’ passion for the arts, as well as to introduce new art mediums to senior citizens who have never experimented in the arts before.
For more information about Bethany Community Services, contact Karen Sheehan at 978-374-2160 or ksheehan@bethanycommunities.org.
Yiddish songs about justice
ANDOVER — Yosl Kurland, singer, composer and founding member of the Wholesale Klezmer Band, performs songs by the Yiddish “sweatshop poets” as well as his own compositions in a presentation at Congregation Beth Israel, Dundee Park, Building 6, Suite 301, Andover, on Friday.A brief Friday night service begins at 7:30 p.m. Kurland’s presentation, titled “A Jewish Perspective on Social Justice through Yiddish, Hebrew and English Songs,” is from 8 to 9:30 p.m. The community is invited to attend the service and program. Admission is free.Kurland drew inspiration in the 1960s from Pete Seeger, who in 1991 invited Kurland and his band to perform, in Yiddish, at an event celebrating the 100th anniversary of Carnegie Hall. Kurland, whose songs focus on themes of justice and peace, will perform works calling for justice for workers and refugees. His presentation is sponsored by Congregation Beth Israel and the Jewish Arts Collaborative.
Garden Club offers floral design program
DERRY — The Derry Garden Club hosts a floral design program Friday, Nov. 1, at 10 a.m. at the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Derry, 40 Hampstead Road. The program is led by Maureen Christmas, an accredited national flower show judge and widely known for her formal design arrangements. A short business meeting and luncheon follows the program.
There is a $10 charge for nonmembers that includes lunch and raffles of designs. Bring your own place setting and mug. For information call 603-396-0053 or visit the club at derrygardenclub.org.
Londonderry councilors honor football team
LONDONDERRY — The Town Council took time prior to a recent meeting to honor the Londonderry High School Lancers football team for its big win over Pinkerton Academy last month during the annual Mack Plaque rivalry sports weekend, winning over the Astros by a score of 42-24 and breaking a 22-game losing streak against the Derry team. Council Chairman John Farrell read a proclamation honoring the team’s big win and wishing them well for the remainder of the season. The team’s coach and several players attended the meeting to hear the proclamation read.