TUESDAY, JULY 18

PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting, Puzzles

Tuesdays

7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders

Tuesdays & Fridays

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

HAMPSTEAD: Magic by George

Don't miss this fun summer event for kids and families, sponsored by Hampstead Recreation Department and the Hampstead Public Library.

10 a.m., Hampstead Central School, 21 Emerson Ave

Info: 603-329-6411 / www.HampsteadLibrary.org

ATKINSON: Movie Screening

“Are You There God? It's Me Margaret”

1 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

PLAISTOW: Bingo

Tuesdays & Thursdays

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

HAMPSTEAD: Free Summer Concert Series

Tuesdays

Don't miss the Kenny Chesney Tribute Band, No Shoes Nation!

6-8 p.m., in the park behind the Town Office, 11 Main Street

Questions? Clay Shaw: 603-560-5069

LONDONDERRY: Summer Book Club (Teens/Tweens)

Come discuss “Inheritance Games” by Jennifer Lynn Barnes. Space is limuted.

6-7 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road

Must register: 603-432-1132 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library

WEDNESDAY, JULY 19

PLAISTOW: Cards and Board Games

Wednesdays

7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ATKINSON: PACE Networking Meeting

All are welcome to this casual networking meeting, including a light breakfast and guest speaker.

8:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $15 for PACE members and Salem NH Chamber members, $20 for non-members

Register: www.PACENH.com

SANDOWN: Brown Bag Lunch: Charlotte's Web

Join for lunch and a screening of Charlotte's Web! Bring your own lunch and a drink. Dessert will be supplied.

12-2 p.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street

Must register: 603-887-0590 / www.sandownlibrary.us

DERRY: Derry Homegrown Farm & Artisans Market

Wednesdays June 7 – September 27

This year’s selection will include fresh seafood, meats, eggs, produce, cheese, artisanal breads, pastries, chocolates, oils, jams, pickles, garlic, ready to eat empanadas, wine, beer, natural soaps and more.

3-7 p.m., 1 West Broadway

Info: www.derryhomegrown.org

DERRY: Expressions! Creative Series for Teens

Wednesdays, July 12, 19 & 26 and August 9, 16 & 23

Join us for creative fun! All teens welcome. 

3-4 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Cost: Free / All supplies included

Register: bit.ly/TURExpressions

Info: 603-437-8477, ext.116 / www.urteachers.org

DERRY: Teen Information for Parenting Success (TIPS) Group

Wednesdays

Are you pregnant or parenting (up to age 24)? Join this free group and get access to parenting education, connections, support, family field trips, and resources such as food, diapers and clothing.

5-6 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org/tips

DERRY: Movie Screening” Local Hero

Looking for a way to beat the heat, or just hoping to watch something new? Come to the library and discover one of the most charming films of the 1980's. Local Hero is about an oil company representative who goes to a small Scotland town to convince them to sell their land to the company. However, the town has plans of its own.

6 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

DERRY: Parent & Caregiver Cafe: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)

Wednesdays

Parents, join weekly for parent and facilitator led support and discussion about topics affecting those raising teenagers.

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Register for link: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

HAMPSTEAD: Free Concert Series

Wednesdays

Winding up the July series will be first-time 70s and 80s rock covers band, Key Elements.

6 p.m., Ordway Park, 599 Main Street

Info: 603-560-5069

KINGSTON: Hampstead and Kingston Republicans Meeting

Come hear from Presidential primary candidate reps and learn how to help with Republican campaigns! 

6-7 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: www.facebook.com/HampsteadKingstonGOP

Questions? Email: HKNHgop@gmail.com

PLAISTOW: Summer Concert Series

The Volare Jazz Band will perform a variety of music in the Big Band style. Bring a chair, pack a picnic dinner, and enjoy.

6-8 p.m., Plaistow Town Green, 145 Main Street

Info: www.plaistow.com/recreation

SANDOWN: Books & Bites Book Discussion

This month's book is “Clap When You Land” by Elizabeth Acevedo. 

6-7:15 p.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street

Must register: 603-887-0590 / www.sandownlibrary.us

LONDONDERRY: Concerts on the Common

Don't miss this free performance by the Brian Maes Band Featuring Barry Goudreau.

7-8:30 p.m., 265 Mammoth Road

Bad weather venue: Londonderry High School cafeteria

Info: www.londonderryartscouncil.org

LONDONDERRY: Encaustic Art with John Webster

New Hampshire artist John Webster will provide a demonstration of encaustic painting, also known as hot wax painting. Participants can expect to learn about and observe this fascinating art form at work.

7 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road

Must register: 603-432-1132 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library

THURSDAY, JULY 20

PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting, Puzzles

Thursdays

7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

DANVILLE: Grief Recovery Group

Thursdays

A weekly support group for those grieving the loss of a loved one. God cares about your sorrow.

9-10 a.m., Danville Baptist Church, 226 Main Street

Info: www.danvillebaptist.com

Questions? Email: DavidLHammer@hotmail.com

BRENTWOOD: Free Community Luncheon

The menu changes each month but the food is always plentiful and the fellowship always delightful.

12 p.m., First Baptist Church, 201 North Road

Donations greatly appreciated

HAMPSTEAD: Third Thursday Book Club

Currently discussing “Firekeeper’s Daughter” by Angeline Boulley.

1 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

Info: 603-329-6411 / www.HampsteadLibrary.org

PLAISTOW: Bingo

Tuesdays & Thursdays

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

HAMPSTEAD: Ed Emberley Funprint Art workshop (Grades K-4)

Participants make a bee-themed craft and can also experiment with other Funprint art. Acrylic paint and ink may be used, so please dress accordingly. Caregivers please be prepared to assist younger children.

2:30 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

Must register: 603-329-6411 / www.HampsteadLibrary.org

ATKINSON: Summer Concert with Jordan TW Trio

Putting a fresh spin on traditional Celtic music, Fiddler/singer Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki is joined by fellow NH natives Matt Jensen and Chris Noyes.

6 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

HAMPSTEAD: Intro to Drones

Come learn the rules that exist for flying drones including categories/classes of drones, FAA regulations (recreational use and commercial use,) safety, uses for drones, privacy, and ethics.

6 p.m. Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

Info: 603-329-6411 / www.HampsteadLibrary.org

PLAISTOW: Peer Support Group

Held on the 3rd Thursday of each month

Maybe it's time to talk or just listen to others share their stories. Topics include depression, suicide, anxiety, and more.

6:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: Dana Charest: 603-303-3539 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

DERRY: Culturally Curious on Norman Rockwell (Virtual)

Take a look at Norman Rockwell, an artist who holds a special place in American culture. Rockwell's art will be discussed, as well as his own views on art and its accessibility to the middle class.

7 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

