TUESDAY, JULY 18
PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting, Puzzles
Tuesdays
7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders
Tuesdays & Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
HAMPSTEAD: Magic by George
Don't miss this fun summer event for kids and families, sponsored by Hampstead Recreation Department and the Hampstead Public Library.
10 a.m., Hampstead Central School, 21 Emerson Ave
Info: 603-329-6411 / www.HampsteadLibrary.org
ATKINSON: Movie Screening
“Are You There God? It's Me Margaret”
1 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
PLAISTOW: Bingo
Tuesdays & Thursdays
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
HAMPSTEAD: Free Summer Concert Series
Tuesdays
Don't miss the Kenny Chesney Tribute Band, No Shoes Nation!
6-8 p.m., in the park behind the Town Office, 11 Main Street
Questions? Clay Shaw: 603-560-5069
LONDONDERRY: Summer Book Club (Teens/Tweens)
Come discuss “Inheritance Games” by Jennifer Lynn Barnes. Space is limuted.
6-7 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road
Must register: 603-432-1132 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library
WEDNESDAY, JULY 19
PLAISTOW: Cards and Board Games
Wednesdays
7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ATKINSON: PACE Networking Meeting
All are welcome to this casual networking meeting, including a light breakfast and guest speaker.
8:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $15 for PACE members and Salem NH Chamber members, $20 for non-members
Register: www.PACENH.com
SANDOWN: Brown Bag Lunch: Charlotte's Web
Join for lunch and a screening of Charlotte's Web! Bring your own lunch and a drink. Dessert will be supplied.
12-2 p.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street
Must register: 603-887-0590 / www.sandownlibrary.us
DERRY: Derry Homegrown Farm & Artisans Market
Wednesdays June 7 – September 27
This year’s selection will include fresh seafood, meats, eggs, produce, cheese, artisanal breads, pastries, chocolates, oils, jams, pickles, garlic, ready to eat empanadas, wine, beer, natural soaps and more.
3-7 p.m., 1 West Broadway
Info: www.derryhomegrown.org
DERRY: Expressions! Creative Series for Teens
Wednesdays, July 12, 19 & 26 and August 9, 16 & 23
Join us for creative fun! All teens welcome.
3-4 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Cost: Free / All supplies included
Register: bit.ly/TURExpressions
Info: 603-437-8477, ext.116 / www.urteachers.org
DERRY: Teen Information for Parenting Success (TIPS) Group
Wednesdays
Are you pregnant or parenting (up to age 24)? Join this free group and get access to parenting education, connections, support, family field trips, and resources such as food, diapers and clothing.
5-6 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org/tips
DERRY: Movie Screening” Local Hero
Looking for a way to beat the heat, or just hoping to watch something new? Come to the library and discover one of the most charming films of the 1980's. Local Hero is about an oil company representative who goes to a small Scotland town to convince them to sell their land to the company. However, the town has plans of its own.
6 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
DERRY: Parent & Caregiver Cafe: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)
Wednesdays
Parents, join weekly for parent and facilitator led support and discussion about topics affecting those raising teenagers.
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Register for link: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
HAMPSTEAD: Free Concert Series
Wednesdays
Winding up the July series will be first-time 70s and 80s rock covers band, Key Elements.
6 p.m., Ordway Park, 599 Main Street
Info: 603-560-5069
KINGSTON: Hampstead and Kingston Republicans Meeting
Come hear from Presidential primary candidate reps and learn how to help with Republican campaigns!
6-7 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: www.facebook.com/HampsteadKingstonGOP
Questions? Email: HKNHgop@gmail.com
PLAISTOW: Summer Concert Series
The Volare Jazz Band will perform a variety of music in the Big Band style. Bring a chair, pack a picnic dinner, and enjoy.
6-8 p.m., Plaistow Town Green, 145 Main Street
Info: www.plaistow.com/recreation
SANDOWN: Books & Bites Book Discussion
This month's book is “Clap When You Land” by Elizabeth Acevedo.
6-7:15 p.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street
Must register: 603-887-0590 / www.sandownlibrary.us
LONDONDERRY: Concerts on the Common
Don't miss this free performance by the Brian Maes Band Featuring Barry Goudreau.
7-8:30 p.m., 265 Mammoth Road
Bad weather venue: Londonderry High School cafeteria
Info: www.londonderryartscouncil.org
LONDONDERRY: Encaustic Art with John Webster
New Hampshire artist John Webster will provide a demonstration of encaustic painting, also known as hot wax painting. Participants can expect to learn about and observe this fascinating art form at work.
7 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road
Must register: 603-432-1132 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library
THURSDAY, JULY 20
PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting, Puzzles
Thursdays
7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
DANVILLE: Grief Recovery Group
Thursdays
A weekly support group for those grieving the loss of a loved one. God cares about your sorrow.
9-10 a.m., Danville Baptist Church, 226 Main Street
Info: www.danvillebaptist.com
Questions? Email: DavidLHammer@hotmail.com
BRENTWOOD: Free Community Luncheon
The menu changes each month but the food is always plentiful and the fellowship always delightful.
12 p.m., First Baptist Church, 201 North Road
Donations greatly appreciated
HAMPSTEAD: Third Thursday Book Club
Currently discussing “Firekeeper’s Daughter” by Angeline Boulley.
1 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
Info: 603-329-6411 / www.HampsteadLibrary.org
HAMPSTEAD: Ed Emberley Funprint Art workshop (Grades K-4)
Participants make a bee-themed craft and can also experiment with other Funprint art. Acrylic paint and ink may be used, so please dress accordingly. Caregivers please be prepared to assist younger children.
2:30 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
Must register: 603-329-6411 / www.HampsteadLibrary.org
ATKINSON: Summer Concert with Jordan TW Trio
Putting a fresh spin on traditional Celtic music, Fiddler/singer Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki is joined by fellow NH natives Matt Jensen and Chris Noyes.
6 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
HAMPSTEAD: Intro to Drones
Come learn the rules that exist for flying drones including categories/classes of drones, FAA regulations (recreational use and commercial use,) safety, uses for drones, privacy, and ethics.
6 p.m. Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
Info: 603-329-6411 / www.HampsteadLibrary.org
PLAISTOW: Peer Support Group
Held on the 3rd Thursday of each month
Maybe it's time to talk or just listen to others share their stories. Topics include depression, suicide, anxiety, and more.
6:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: Dana Charest: 603-303-3539 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
DERRY: Culturally Curious on Norman Rockwell (Virtual)
Take a look at Norman Rockwell, an artist who holds a special place in American culture. Rockwell's art will be discussed, as well as his own views on art and its accessibility to the middle class.
7 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
