SATURDAY, AUGUST 5
KINGSTON: Car Show & Swap Meet
Annual Flea Market, Business Showcase, Artists & Crafters, Car Show & More!
Car Show registration starts at 7:30 a.m. with a minimum donation of $5 requested.
Kingston Plains, Main Street
Info: 603-642-5792 / Email: museuminfo@kingstonnh.org
SANDOWN: Sandown 30th Annual 5 Mile/5K Road Race
Same day registration is at 7 a.m.
Kids Fun Run at 7:30 a.m., 8 a.m. start for the 5 Mile and 5K race
Starts and ends at Sandown Fire Station, 314 Main Street
Cost: 5 Mile and 5K fee is $35. The Kids 1K Fun Run asks only for a non-perishable food donation for the Sandown Food Pantry.
Register: www.runreg.com / no later than Thurs., July 27
KINGSTON: Imagination Festival
This free family event celebrates imagination, with special attention to the comic arts. Highlights include a magic show, art lessons, comics, face painting, costume contest, and characters. Free popcorn, cotton candy, and ice cream will be provided as long as it lasts.
10 a.m. — 1 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
DERRY: William Hobdy Day
Come celebrate ragtime musician and first-known Black business owner of Derry! All ages are welcome!
1-2 p.m., Derry Opera House followed by Rail Trail
Register: https://derrypl.org/node/8938/register
After hours celebration: 2-8 p.m., Rockingham Brewing Co. Taproom, One Corporate Park Drive, Unit 1
Info: www. derrypl.org
SALEM: ‘Join/Empathy’
Don’t miss “Join/Empathy” — an original piece of theatre!
7:30 p.m., Arts Academy of New Hampshire, 19 Keewaydin Drive #4
Tickets: $15 per person / available online and at the door
Info: www.CZTheatre.com
SUNDAY, AUGUST 6
WINDHAM: Open House
The Museum Trustees are hosting an Open House to commemorate the 125th anniversary of the Armstrong Building. There will be activities for children including a scavenger hunt and crafts.
2-4 p.m., N. Lowell Road
Info: www.windhamnh.gov/275/About-the-Museum
HAMPSTEAD: North River Music Concert
North River Music promises audiences acoustically fun and funky covers of Rock, Bluegrass and Country selections with something sure to be familiar to everyone. The trio will present the Americana sound with strong harmonies. Chairs, blankets and picnic lunches are welcome as well as leashed dogs on the perimeter of the field.
6 p.m., Meetinghouse Park, 11 Main Street
Info: 603-560-5069 / www.hampsteadconcerts.com
PLAISTOW: Mark209 Concert
Mark209’s four Christian country vocalists blend their voices to create rich harmonies that delight new listeners and longtime fans. Come and enjoy an amazing time of laughter, music and worship with this Nashville-based band. This is a concert for all ages.
6 p.m., Calvary Chapel Rockingham, 180 Plaistow Road (Route 125)
Tickets are not required but a “Love Offering” will be collected at the concert.
Info: www.ccrockingham.com
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 9
DERRY: Derry Homegrown Farm & Artisans Market
Wednesdays June 7 – September 27
This year’s selection will include fresh seafood, meats, eggs, produce, cheese, artisanal breads, pastries, chocolates, oils, jams, pickles, garlic, ready to eat empanadas, wine, beer, natural soaps and more.
3-7 p.m., 1 West Broadway
Info: www.derryhomegrown.org
DERRY: Expressions! Creative Series for Teens
Wednesdays, July 12, 19 & 26 and August 9, 16 & 23
Join us for creative fun! All teens welcome.
3-4 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Cost: Free / All supplies included
Register: bit.ly/TURExpressions
Info: 603-437-8477, ext.116 / www.urteachers.org
LONDONDERRY: Kona Ice Truck
Don’t miss this sweet visit in front of the library!
4:30-6:30 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road
Info: 603-432-1132 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library
DERRY: Teen Information for Parenting Success (TIPS) Group
Wednesdays
Are you pregnant or parenting (up to age 24)? Join this free group and get access to parenting education, connections, support, family field trips, and resources such as food, diapers and clothing.
5-6 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org/tips
LONDONDERRY: Concerts on the Common
Get ready to rock with Foreigners Journey at this free concert.
5-6:30 p.m., 265 Mammoth Road
Bad weather venue: Londonderry High School cafeteria
Info: www.londonderryartscouncil.org
THURSDAY, AUGUST 10
PLAISTOW: Bingo
Tuesdays & Thursdays
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
KINGSTON: 80s Night
Come enjoy 80s music and karaoke, free swag and 1980s outfit contest!
6-9 p.m., at the Drafthouse, Main Street
Cost: $20 per person
Must register: 603-531-3337 / kingston.recreation24@gmail.com
SATURDAY, AUGUST 12
DERRY: RC Airplane Fly-in and Demos
In addition to flying demonstrations, static aircraft will be on display and food and refreshments will be available.
10 a.m. — 2 p.m., NH Flying Tigers airfield, 1 B Street
Cost: Admission for spectators is free; however, a $10 registration fee is required for participants flying their aircraft at the event.
Rain date: Sun., August 13
Info: 603-437-2847 / www.nhflyingtigers.com
SUNDAY, AUGUST 13
SALEM: Farmers Market
Sundays, May – October
Purchase locally – eat locally and support your community.
10 a.m. — 2 p.m., The Mall at Rockingham Park, 77 Rockingham Park Blvd (between Dick’s Sporting Goods and Cinemark)
HAMPSTEAD: Kids Art at St. Christopher’s
Corinne Dodge will be teaching children how to paint with natural watercolors made from different kinds of rocks. Kids will also get to make spin art with a spin art machine. Lunch and DIY Sundaes too.
10:15-11:30 a.m., St. Christopher’s Church, 187 East Road
Please RSVP: 603-329-4674 / Email: vicarstchristophers@gmail.com
HAMPSTEAD: Ice Cream Social
Enjoy ice cream with toppings of your choice, as well as games and activities for the whole family. Admission is free, and donations will benefit Isaiah 58 and their housing work.
4-6 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, 61 Main Street
Questions? 603-329-6985 / www.hampsteaducc.org
MONDAY, AUGUST 14
SALEM/WINDHAM: Fore Paws Golf Classic
All proceeds from the 18-hole tournament will benefit the homeless animals at the Salem Animal Rescue League.
Registration at 6:30 a.m. with shotgun start at 7:30 a.m., Windham Country Club, One Old Country Club Road
Cost: $175 per golfer
Register by August 7: www.sarlnh.org/fore-paws-golf-tournament
Questions? Mackenzie Koch: 603-893-3210 / Email: mkoch@sarlnh.org
DERRY: Explore the Surreal World of David Lynch
From his debut Eraserhead to his groundbreaking series Twin Peaks, Lynch has always been in a world of his own. Come explore this world (and hear at least two David Lynch impressions).
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Register for link: www.derrypl.org
TUESDAY, AUGUST 15
ATKINSON: Family Film
Pack up your kids, the neighborhood kids, and come watch ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’.
1 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
PLAISTOW: Bingo
Tuesdays & Thursdays
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
HAMPSTEAD: Free Summer Concert Series
Tuesdays
Nashville favorites, MARK209, brings Classic Country at tonight’s performance!
6-8 p.m., in the park behind the Town Office, 11 Main Street
Questions? Clay Shaw: 603-560-5069
SANDOWN: SUP Yoga Class
Love Yoga? Love Paddleboarding?
6:15 p.m., Seeley Beach, 25 Pheasant Run Road
Cost: $40 / includes the paddleboard and lifejacket.
Space is limited! Must register: www.sandown.recdesk.com/Community/Program
ATKINSON: The Health of the Merrimack River (Virtual)
Join John Macone, education and policy specialist at the Merrimack River Watershed Council, for an in-depth slideshow talk on the Merrimack’s two-century-long problem of pollution. John will discuss how the problem began, what’s been done to fix it, what needs to be done in the future and how you can get involved in helping the Merrimack.
7 p.m., via Zoom, Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register for link: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 16
DERRY: Derry Homegrown Farm & Artisans Market
Wednesdays June 7 – September 27
This year’s selection will include fresh seafood, meats, eggs, produce, cheese, artisanal breads, pastries, chocolates, oils, jams, pickles, garlic, ready to eat empanadas, wine, beer, natural soaps and more.
3-7 p.m., 1 West Broadway
Info: www.derryhomegrown.org
DERRY: Expressions! Creative Series for Teens
Wednesdays, July 12, 19 & 26 and August 9, 16 & 23
Join us for creative fun! All teens welcome.
3-4 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Cost: Free / All supplies included
Register: bit.ly/TURExpressions
Info: 603-437-8477, ext.116 / www.urteachers.org
DERRY: Ice Cream Social
Join us for Moo’s Place ice cream with all the toppings, bounce house by Fun Bounce, face painting by Trading Faces, activities, resources, music and more! Great time for the whole family.
3-6 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Cost: Free
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
LONDONDERRY: Senior Picnic
There will be a raffle, bingo, and lots of good food. Tickets are free to all seniors in Londonderry. You do not need to be a member of the Senior Center to attend.
Bingo at 4 p.m., Dinner at 5 p.m.,
Tickets are available at Londonderry Senior Center or Londonderry Town Hall
Info: www.londonderrynh.gov
DERRY: Teen Information for Parenting Success (TIPS) Group
Wednesdays
Are you pregnant or parenting (up to age 24)? Join this free group and get access to parenting education, connections, support, family field trips, and resources such as food, diapers and clothing.
5-6 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org/tips
LONDONDERRY: Londonderry Old Home Day
Senior Bingo at 4 p.m., Senior BBQ at 6 p.m. (tickets required); Concert for all ages on the Common at 7 p.m.
Info: www.londonderrynh.gov
DERRY: NH Moose Presentation
We’ve all seen the “Brake for Moose” bumper stickers, now come and learn about the animal behind the slogan! A New Hampshire Fish and Wildlife Steward will tell you where to find moose, their favorite activities, and how parasites and climate change may affect their survival.
6:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
LONDONDERRY: Concerts on the Common
Don’t miss this free concert by Studio Two, a Beatles Tribute Band!
7-8:30 p.m., Londonderry Town Common, 265 Mammoth Road
Info: www.concertsonthecommon.org
