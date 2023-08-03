SATURDAY, AUGUST 5

KINGSTON: Car Show & Swap Meet

Annual Flea Market, Business Showcase, Artists & Crafters, Car Show & More!

Car Show registration starts at 7:30 a.m. with a minimum donation of $5 requested.

Kingston Plains, Main Street

Info: 603-642-5792 / Email: museuminfo@kingstonnh.org

SANDOWN: Sandown 30th Annual 5 Mile/5K Road Race

Same day registration is at 7 a.m.

Kids Fun Run at 7:30 a.m., 8 a.m. start for the 5 Mile and 5K race

Starts and ends at Sandown Fire Station, 314 Main Street

Cost: 5 Mile and 5K fee is $35. The Kids 1K Fun Run asks only for a non-perishable food donation for the Sandown Food Pantry.

Register: www.runreg.com / no later than Thurs., July 27

KINGSTON: Imagination Festival

This free family event celebrates imagination, with special attention to the comic arts. Highlights include a magic show, art lessons, comics, face painting, costume contest, and characters. Free popcorn, cotton candy, and ice cream will be provided as long as it lasts.

10 a.m. — 1 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

DERRY: William Hobdy Day

Come celebrate ragtime musician and first-known Black business owner of Derry! All ages are welcome!

1-2 p.m., Derry Opera House followed by Rail Trail

Register: https://derrypl.org/node/8938/register

After hours celebration: 2-8 p.m., Rockingham Brewing Co. Taproom, One Corporate Park Drive, Unit 1

Info: www. derrypl.org

SALEM: ‘Join/Empathy’

Don’t miss “Join/Empathy” — an original piece of theatre!

7:30 p.m., Arts Academy of New Hampshire, 19 Keewaydin Drive #4

Tickets: $15 per person / available online and at the door

Info: www.CZTheatre.com

SUNDAY, AUGUST 6

WINDHAM: Open House

The Museum Trustees are hosting an Open House to commemorate the 125th anniversary of the Armstrong Building. There will be activities for children including a scavenger hunt and crafts.

2-4 p.m., N. Lowell Road

Info: www.windhamnh.gov/275/About-the-Museum

HAMPSTEAD: North River Music Concert

North River Music promises audiences acoustically fun and funky covers of Rock, Bluegrass and Country selections with something sure to be familiar to everyone. The trio will present the Americana sound with strong harmonies. Chairs, blankets and picnic lunches are welcome as well as leashed dogs on the perimeter of the field.

6 p.m., Meetinghouse Park, 11 Main Street

Info: 603-560-5069 / www.hampsteadconcerts.com

PLAISTOW: Mark209 Concert

Mark209’s four Christian country vocalists blend their voices to create rich harmonies that delight new listeners and longtime fans. Come and enjoy an amazing time of laughter, music and worship with this Nashville-based band. This is a concert for all ages.

6 p.m., Calvary Chapel Rockingham, 180 Plaistow Road (Route 125)

Tickets are not required but a “Love Offering” will be collected at the concert.

Info: www.ccrockingham.com

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 9

DERRY: Derry Homegrown Farm & Artisans Market

Wednesdays June 7 – September 27

This year’s selection will include fresh seafood, meats, eggs, produce, cheese, artisanal breads, pastries, chocolates, oils, jams, pickles, garlic, ready to eat empanadas, wine, beer, natural soaps and more.

3-7 p.m., 1 West Broadway

Info: www.derryhomegrown.org

DERRY: Expressions! Creative Series for Teens

Wednesdays, July 12, 19 & 26 and August 9, 16 & 23

Join us for creative fun! All teens welcome.

3-4 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Cost: Free / All supplies included

Register: bit.ly/TURExpressions

Info: 603-437-8477, ext.116 / www.urteachers.org

LONDONDERRY: Kona Ice Truck

Don’t miss this sweet visit in front of the library!

4:30-6:30 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road

Info: 603-432-1132 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library

DERRY: Teen Information for Parenting Success (TIPS) Group

Wednesdays

Are you pregnant or parenting (up to age 24)? Join this free group and get access to parenting education, connections, support, family field trips, and resources such as food, diapers and clothing.

5-6 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org/tips

LONDONDERRY: Concerts on the Common

Get ready to rock with Foreigners Journey at this free concert.

5-6:30 p.m., 265 Mammoth Road

Bad weather venue: Londonderry High School cafeteria

Info: www.londonderryartscouncil.org

THURSDAY, AUGUST 10

PLAISTOW: Bingo

Tuesdays & Thursdays

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

KINGSTON: 80s Night

Come enjoy 80s music and karaoke, free swag and 1980s outfit contest!

6-9 p.m., at the Drafthouse, Main Street

Cost: $20 per person

Must register: 603-531-3337 / kingston.recreation24@gmail.com

SATURDAY, AUGUST 12

DERRY: RC Airplane Fly-in and Demos

In addition to flying demonstrations, static aircraft will be on display and food and refreshments will be available.

10 a.m. — 2 p.m., NH Flying Tigers airfield, 1 B Street

Cost: Admission for spectators is free; however, a $10 registration fee is required for participants flying their aircraft at the event.

Rain date: Sun., August 13

Info: 603-437-2847 / www.nhflyingtigers.com

SUNDAY, AUGUST 13

SALEM: Farmers Market

Sundays, May – October

Purchase locally – eat locally and support your community.

10 a.m. — 2 p.m., The Mall at Rockingham Park, 77 Rockingham Park Blvd (between Dick’s Sporting Goods and Cinemark)

www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org

HAMPSTEAD: Kids Art at St. Christopher’s

Corinne Dodge will be teaching children how to paint with natural watercolors made from different kinds of rocks. Kids will also get to make spin art with a spin art machine. Lunch and DIY Sundaes too.

10:15-11:30 a.m., St. Christopher’s Church, 187 East Road

Please RSVP: 603-329-4674 / Email: vicarstchristophers@gmail.com

HAMPSTEAD: Ice Cream Social

Enjoy ice cream with toppings of your choice, as well as games and activities for the whole family. Admission is free, and donations will benefit Isaiah 58 and their housing work.

4-6 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, 61 Main Street

Questions? 603-329-6985 / www.hampsteaducc.org

MONDAY, AUGUST 14

SALEM/WINDHAM: Fore Paws Golf Classic

All proceeds from the 18-hole tournament will benefit the homeless animals at the Salem Animal Rescue League.

Registration at 6:30 a.m. with shotgun start at 7:30 a.m., Windham Country Club, One Old Country Club Road

Cost: $175 per golfer

Register by August 7: www.sarlnh.org/fore-paws-golf-tournament

Questions? Mackenzie Koch: 603-893-3210 / Email: mkoch@sarlnh.org

DERRY: Explore the Surreal World of David Lynch

From his debut Eraserhead to his groundbreaking series Twin Peaks, Lynch has always been in a world of his own. Come explore this world (and hear at least two David Lynch impressions).

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Register for link: www.derrypl.org

TUESDAY, AUGUST 15

ATKINSON: Family Film

Pack up your kids, the neighborhood kids, and come watch ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’.

1 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

PLAISTOW: Bingo

Tuesdays & Thursdays

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

HAMPSTEAD: Free Summer Concert Series

Tuesdays

Nashville favorites, MARK209, brings Classic Country at tonight’s performance!

6-8 p.m., in the park behind the Town Office, 11 Main Street

Questions? Clay Shaw: 603-560-5069

SANDOWN: SUP Yoga Class

Love Yoga? Love Paddleboarding?

6:15 p.m., Seeley Beach, 25 Pheasant Run Road

Cost: $40 / includes the paddleboard and lifejacket.

Space is limited! Must register: www.sandown.recdesk.com/Community/Program

ATKINSON: The Health of the Merrimack River (Virtual)

Join John Macone, education and policy specialist at the Merrimack River Watershed Council, for an in-depth slideshow talk on the Merrimack’s two-century-long problem of pollution. John will discuss how the problem began, what’s been done to fix it, what needs to be done in the future and how you can get involved in helping the Merrimack.

7 p.m., via Zoom, Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Register for link: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 16

DERRY: Derry Homegrown Farm & Artisans Market

Wednesdays June 7 – September 27

This year’s selection will include fresh seafood, meats, eggs, produce, cheese, artisanal breads, pastries, chocolates, oils, jams, pickles, garlic, ready to eat empanadas, wine, beer, natural soaps and more.

3-7 p.m., 1 West Broadway

Info: www.derryhomegrown.org

DERRY: Expressions! Creative Series for Teens

Wednesdays, July 12, 19 & 26 and August 9, 16 & 23

Join us for creative fun! All teens welcome.

3-4 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Cost: Free / All supplies included

Register: bit.ly/TURExpressions

Info: 603-437-8477, ext.116 / www.urteachers.org

DERRY: Ice Cream Social

Join us for Moo’s Place ice cream with all the toppings, bounce house by Fun Bounce, face painting by Trading Faces, activities, resources, music and more! Great time for the whole family.

3-6 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Cost: Free

Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

LONDONDERRY: Senior Picnic

There will be a raffle, bingo, and lots of good food. Tickets are free to all seniors in Londonderry. You do not need to be a member of the Senior Center to attend.

Bingo at 4 p.m., Dinner at 5 p.m.,

Tickets are available at Londonderry Senior Center or Londonderry Town Hall

Info: www.londonderrynh.gov

DERRY: Teen Information for Parenting Success (TIPS) Group

Wednesdays

Are you pregnant or parenting (up to age 24)? Join this free group and get access to parenting education, connections, support, family field trips, and resources such as food, diapers and clothing.

5-6 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org/tips

LONDONDERRY: Londonderry Old Home Day

Senior Bingo at 4 p.m., Senior BBQ at 6 p.m. (tickets required); Concert for all ages on the Common at 7 p.m.

Info: www.londonderrynh.gov

DERRY: NH Moose Presentation

We’ve all seen the “Brake for Moose” bumper stickers, now come and learn about the animal behind the slogan! A New Hampshire Fish and Wildlife Steward will tell you where to find moose, their favorite activities, and how parasites and climate change may affect their survival.

6:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

LONDONDERRY: Concerts on the Common

Don’t miss this free concert by Studio Two, a Beatles Tribute Band!

7-8:30 p.m., Londonderry Town Common, 265 Mammoth Road

Info: www.concertsonthecommon.org

