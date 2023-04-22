New Hampshire is projected to receive an additional $310 million in opioid settlement funds over the next 18 years. Rockingham County will see least $2.87 million of that money.
The funds comes from various settlements between the state and companies that distributed and sold opioid medications and had a hand in New Hampshire’s opioid crisis.
The majority of the $310 million — 85% of it — will go into the New Hampshire Opioid Abatement Trust Fund.
An advisory commission distributes those funds through various state grants for projects that include reimbursement for services such as substance use and mental health treatment services, detox, transportation and medically assisted treatment for inmates.
But the other 15% gets distributed to 23 entities – including all 10 New Hampshire counties and 13 cities and towns – that filed their own opioid lawsuits.
Rockingham County is receiving the most money from this next round of the 15% distribution.
So far, the county has received $1.2 million in opioid settlement funds.
Rockingham County Commissioner Steven Goddu said in an email to The Eagle-Tribune that Rockingham County is expecting to receive $2.87 million over the next 15 years.
A total of $639,000 is anticipated to be distributed in the county, including to the Rockingham County Department of Corrections.
The remaining money will be spread out in increments throughout the remaining years.
Goddu expects the funds to be used toward law enforcement and treatment.
“This is a very significant problem in Rockingham County, but we are hopeful that by directing funds towards training, equipment and staffing we will reduce the impact of this epidemic on our residents,” Goddu said. “The program is very new so results will take some time to develop.”
County commissioners recently approved funds for the hire of additional staff to offer mental health care services at the facility.
A need was recognized for another mental health clinician at the county jail. There’s been an uptick in individuals coming to the jail in mental health crisis.
He said about half of detainees in the Rockingham County Corrections facility have a history of drug use and try to sneak in contraband. The corrections department places a focus on counseling to try to prevent repeat offenders.
Rockingham County Commissioner Kate Coyle said there’s a correlation between drug addiction and mental health problems.
While it’s hard to determine exactly how all the settlement money will be used over time, but she can see it going into provide more services to address both mental health and addiction.
Some previous funds have gone towards medically assisted treatment for inmates.
Goddu said the funds will continue to improve efforts at the county jail to offer vital services for inmates to help them get their lives back on track.
He’s seen Rockingham County become a gateway for drug transportation on major highways that pass through its towns.
There are discussions on efforts to use abatement funds to combat this. Talks revolve around equipping police offices with mobile devices that allow them to scan and identify illegal drugs.
The Rockingham County Commissioners also decided to set up a working group to collaborate on ideas of how to best use the settlement money moving forward.
They are in the early stages to get the group going and are welcoming department heads in the county to join. The commissioners are also working on an application process to allow people in the county to make suggestions how to best use the settlement funds.
County plans revolve around both long-term programming and immediate needs to address like additional staffing and equipment. All will be sorted out by group members.
Coyle also said transportation could also be looked at for the allotment of funds. She stressed there’s a an accessibility issue in Rockingham County for people to get to treatment and recovery centers by public transportation.
County commissioners understand there is a great need to help people suffering from addiction and dealing with mental health issues. They see it as an exciting opportunity to lend a hand.
The town of Derry has also benefited from the settlement fund. It has received $163,404 in funds to date.
Derry Chief Financial Officer Mark Fleischer said there are plans to form a committee to designate how the funds will be spent.
That committee will include the town administrator, town councilors, the fire and police chiefs and local health care providers, Fleischer said in an email.
Derry is working with the New Hampshire attorney general’s office on the first steps to get a committee up and running so the town can eventually figure out where their share of the settlement would best serve the community.
Like Rockingham County, the town will see money come in waves. Derry is also in the initial stages of deciding how to handle the funds.
It’s going to take several years for the settlement money to be distributed to the towns. Fleischer said this complicates planning of how to use the funds.
He said, “It is difficult to draft a plan when we do not have a solid idea as to Derry’s allocation of available funds.”
