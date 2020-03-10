SALEM, N.H. — Typically nice weather like Tuesday’s brings out more voters, but election day proved to be quieter than the presidential primary that drove voters to the polls just a month ago.
Poll volunteers at the Mary Fisk School didn’t experience the same media circus that the presidential primary brought, Assistant Moderator Bob Harvey said. Reporters from at least seven different countries visited the elementary school during the presidential primary election, he said.
“The only thing I can think of is we are the closest to Logan right off (Interstate 93),” he said. “We had never seen that before.”
Many local communities experienced a slow but steady turnout Tuesday at the polls, where voters chose candidates in a variety of town and school races and voted on a series of warrant articles.
In Salem, the stream of voters picked up after school let out, Assistant Town Clerk Linda Harvey said. As of about 4 p.m., more than 500 voters cast ballots at the school. At the Ingram Senior Center around 4:30 p.m., more than 1,000 people had also cast ballots, Town Clerk Susan Wall said.
Stephanie Micklon of Salem came to Fisk directly after work Tuesday. While at work waiting to vote and having conversations with her coworkers, Micklon was disappointed by an overall lack of awareness of the local election.
“It’s something you have to do. You can’t complain if you don’t vote, there are a lot of important bond articles,” Micklon said, referring to the $49 million Woodbury School renovation project and the $2.3 million fire station land purchase as reasons why she hoped turnout would be good.
The former selectman said she was disappointed by the lack of candidates running for local office.
“Voting is fundamental, everyone wants to wave the flag being patriotic, so get out and vote,” she said.
Earlier in the day in Derry, three polling locations had tallied about 50 voters coming through the door at 9 a.m.
Calvary Bible Church, the polling site for the town’s District 2 voters, was slow, according to a lone candidate standing outside the doors to the gymnasium where voting took place.
Cristina Guilford, running unopposed for Derry Town Moderator, held a sign during the morning hours, standing and greeting voters at Calvary. She said she would be moving to other polling locations throughout the day.
Guilford has served as the town’s deputy moderator for about four years, she said, and wanted to run for the top job after current moderator Mary Till, decided she wouldn’t seek another term.
Derry voters had only two contested races to consider Tuesday, a four-way race for School Board and a field of nine hoping to win three open seats as Derry Public Library Trustee. Two incumbent town councilors, Neil Wetherbee and Joshua Bourdon, were running unopposed for the two open Council seats.
Voters were also asked to consider a $92 million school budget and also two town articles dealing with language concerning the tax cap and also whether to allow sports betting to come to town.
By the afternoon, the voter traffic had picked up a bit, “slow and steady” according to moderator Till.
“And I’m pleased with the steady part,” she added.
Till noted she felt the day’s vote tally might reach the average for a town election — about 1,500 of the town’s 22,000 registered voters.
While the adults voted in Derry, children were also able to cast ballots for favorite activities at their schools including an extra recess, a day without homework, a year-end barbecue, farm day, rock wall, or a parachute in the gym.
Ernest P. Barka Elementary School Principal Dan LaFleur said it’s good to teach students about the election process at a young age.
“It teaches them to do their civic duty,” he said, “and show them how important their vote is.”
Windham High was a bit busier, with more candidates putting down stakes in front of the school’s entrance, greeting voters and ready to answer any questions about what was on both the town and school ballot.
Inside the school lobby, it was all about community with various organizations and groups set up to offer information, baked goods, and Girl Scout Cookies. Free babysitting for voters’ children was also offered.
Renee Bailey, a member of the Windham Lions Club said voter flow was slow. Fellow Lion member Pattie Provenzano agreed, and hoped for bigger numbers as there were several key issues facing voters this year, including a large water project warrant article.
Pam Skinner, a member of Windham’s Zoning Board, said it could be many reasons why people don’t come out, possibly due to what’s going on in the world with the new coronavirus and people wanting to play it safe and stay home.
“It could be what’s in the news,” Skinner said.
The school lobby did have hand sanitizer ready for voters to use prior to entering the gymnasium area.
Windham saw about 1,296 voters cast ballots by about 2 p.m. Children also came to the polls with parents to cast their own ballots for fun things to do at school.
Fifth-grader Owen Lewandowski voted and said he was excited to choose a favorite activity on his own “ballot.”
“I feel like it’s a nice way for parents to have their turn for voting and for kids to have their won turn, too,” he said.
Incumbent School Board member Rob Breton stood outside the school and said he hoped more voters would come out.
“It’s been a little slower than usual, but I think we’ll catch up,” he said. “Just get here before 8 p.m.”
In Plaistow, opposing School Board candidates Barbara Kiszka and Peter Bealo stood outside the Pollard School waving signs and chatting with voters all day. Kiszka said she got to Pollard at 6:45 a.m. and Bealo was at the school by 6 a.m. At 5:30 p.m., the opposing candidates were joking with one another and said they would be staying until the polls closed at 8 p.m.
“It’s not so bad,” Kiszka said, “It’s nice weather out today.”
At 5 p.m., about 745 of Plaistow’s 5,789 registered voters had cast their ballot, compared to 707 at the same time in 2019.
In Sandown, local Girl and Boy Scouts waited by the Town Hall exit in order to sell cookies, maple syrup and pancake mix to voters.
“It was really busy from 6:30 to 7:30,” said Stacey West, the assistant leader of Girl Scout Troop 10765. “Probably because of where the location is and how beautiful the weather is.”
Next to the Girl Scouts, Boy Scout Troop 268 was selling local-made maple syrup and pancake mix.
Den Leader Jim Lombard said it was a lucrative day for the troop, and as of 6:30 p.m., they had sold 20 bottles of syrup and 17 bags of pancake mix.
In Londonderry, about 1,720 of the town’s 19,300 registered voters had cast ballots by mid-afternoon.
The high school gymnasium polling location also encouraged voters to use hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes if they wanted to. The town had previously posted a memo encouraging voters to take precautions prior to voting as well, including bringing their own pen or pencil to mark ballots or wearing gloves when voting.
Assistant Town Moderator Cindi Rice-Conley said soon after the polls opened, it was very slow.
She felt the elder residents in town may be staying home due to concerns about the new coronavirus.
“The elderly are afraid to come out,” she said. “They are the ones that are affected the most.”
Supervisors of the Checklist had also registered about a dozen new voters by 3 p.m., a far cry from the 500 new voters that signed up on presidential primary election day last month.