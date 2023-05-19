CONCORD, N.H. — A former Plaistow man will spend more than three years in prison for trafficking cocaine in New Hampshire, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of New Hampshire, announced in a statement.
Corey Buckley, 43, was sentenced to 37 months in prison for his intent to traffic the drug. He'll then have to undergo three years of supervised release.
He pleaded guilty to the crime in February.
Buckley was arrested on May 19, 2022 following a months-long investigation into his drug trafficking that included law enforcement obtaining a search warrant to enter his Plaistow home.
Authorities discovered approximately 1.1 kilograms of cocaine — more than 2 pounds — in Buckley's kitchen where he was living during the search in May 2022.
Law enforcement also seized a ledger, scale, $50,000 in cash and two firearms at from the home at the time.
Buckley has been detained since his arrest last year.
The Drug Enforcement Administration led the investigation with assistance from the Massachusetts State Police and Haverhill Police Department.
Buckley was also ordered to pay a fine of $5,000 besides his sentencing.
