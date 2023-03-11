New Hampshire municipalities will hold their annual elections on Tuesday, March 14. Voters are set to cast their ballots on different issues and elect town officials.
Here’s where polling will take place in Southern New Hampshire.
Atkinson
Community Center, 4 Main St., 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Danville
Danville Community Center, 169 Main St., 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Derry
Calvary Bible Church, 145 Hampstead Road, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Hampstead
Hampstead Middle School, 28 School St., 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Kingston
Swasey Gym, 180 Main St., 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Londonderry
Londonderry High School, 295 Mammoth Road, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Newton
Newton Safety Complex, 8D Merrimac Road, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Pelham
Pelham High School, 85 Marsh Road, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Plaistow
Plaistow Fish and Game Club, 18 Mayray Ave., 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Salem
District 1: Fisk School, 14 Main St., 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
District 2: Soule School, 173 South Policy St., 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
District 3: Barron School, 55 Butler St., 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
District 4: Ingram Senior Center, 1 Sally Sweets Way, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
District 6: North Salem School, 140 Zion Hill Road, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sandown
Town Hall, 320 Main St., 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Windham
Windham High School, 64 London Bridge Road, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
