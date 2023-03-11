New Hampshire municipalities will hold their annual elections on Tuesday, March 14. Voters are set to cast their ballots on different issues and elect town officials.

Here’s where polling will take place in Southern New Hampshire.

Atkinson

Community Center, 4 Main St., 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Danville

Danville Community Center, 169 Main St., 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Derry

Calvary Bible Church, 145 Hampstead Road, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Hampstead

Hampstead Middle School, 28 School St., 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Kingston

Swasey Gym, 180 Main St., 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Londonderry

Londonderry High School, 295 Mammoth Road, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Newton

Newton Safety Complex, 8D Merrimac Road, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pelham

Pelham High School, 85 Marsh Road, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Plaistow

Plaistow Fish and Game Club, 18 Mayray Ave., 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Salem

District 1: Fisk School, 14 Main St., 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

District 2: Soule School, 173 South Policy St., 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

District 3: Barron School, 55 Butler St., 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

District 4: Ingram Senior Center, 1 Sally Sweets Way, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

District 6: North Salem School, 140 Zion Hill Road, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sandown

Town Hall, 320 Main St., 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Windham

Windham High School, 64 London Bridge Road, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you