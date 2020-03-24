CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire officials announced seven new positive COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
According to a release from New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, one of those positive cases recently traveled on Concord Coach lines and potentially exposed other riders.
The buses the person rode are:
· March 11 bus at 3:15 a.m. from Concord, N.H. with stops at Boston Express Londonderry, South Station and Boston Logan Airport.
· March 13 bus at 5:40 p.m. from Boston Logan Airport with stops at South Station, Concord, N.H., Tilton, Plymouth, Lincoln and Littleton.
· March 14 bus at 5:00 a.m. from Concord, N.H. with stops at Boston Express Londonderry, Boston Express Salem, South Station and Boston Logan Airport.
· March 16 bus at 1:40 p.m. from Boston Logan Airport with stops at South Station and Concord, N.H.
The department said in the release Tuesday that people potentially exposed should stay at home and monitor their health for fever or respiratory illness. Any person who was on those buses and has developed symptoms should stay away from other people, and immediately contact their healthcare provider.
Guidance for self-quarantine is available at: https://www.nh.gov/covid19/residents/documents/self-quarantine-covid.pdf.