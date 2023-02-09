SALEM, N.H. — Tickets are on sale for The New Hampshire Philharmonic’s remaining three concerts of the 2022-2023 season at the Seifert Performing Arts Center. Performances, dates and times are as follows:
Winter Serenities: Feb. 18 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 19 at 2 p.m.
Drawn to the Music: April 15 and 16 at 2 p.m.
Spring Pops, Hollywood in Africa: May 20 at 7:30 p.m. and May 21 at 2 p.m.
Live streaming tickets can be purchased for the Sunday 2 p.m. concerts.
For tickets and concert information visit online at nhpo.booktix.com/index.php.
Chamber to hold program on group health insurance
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a healthcare program titled “Group Health Insurance for Small Businesses” Thursday, Feb. 16, from 8 to 9:15 a.m. at Maria’s Restaurant, 81 Essex St. Cost is $10 for members and $20 for future members. To register or for more information call 978-686-0900 or visit online at merrimackvalleychamber.com.
Open Mic Night at Haverhill library
HAVERHILL — Are you a performing artist, established or aspiring? Join the public library for an Open Mic Night Thursday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m. Come and sing, play an instrument, read poetry, or perform something else. This program will take place in the auditorium with a Zoom option available. When registering, please indicate whether you plan to attend in person or on Zoom. For more information, contact Brendan at 978-373-1586, ext. 608 or programming@haverhillpl.org.
400 Great Pond Road Committee to hold public forum
NORTH ANDOVER — The 400 Great Pond Road Steering Committee will hold a public forum Thursday, Feb. 16, at 6:30 p.m. at the Senior Center, 120 Main St.
The purpose of the forum is to gather ideas from residents about the future use of the property at 400 Great Pond Road. The steering committee will also share its progress to date.
From sheep’s wool to woven cloth
HAVERHILL — The Buttonwoods Museum will host a school vacation workshop on the history of converting fleece from sheep into woven cloth Thursday, Feb. 23, from 10 a.m. to noon. Participants will try their hands at sorting, picking, washing and carding wool. Then using a drop spindle, they will spin some yarn to use in weaving on a cardboard loom. This program is perfect for home school families and suggested for children ages 7-13, plus interested guardians. Cost is $5 per person. Snow date is Feb. 24.
Please make reservations at info@buttonwoods.org.
War drama “Glory” to be shown on Feb. 23
NORTH ANDOVER — The 1989 war drama “Glory” will be shown on Feb. 23 at 6:30 p.m. at the Historical Society’s Stevens Center on the Common, 800 Massachusetts Ave.
The film tells the courageous story of the 54th Massachusetts Regiment that fought for the Union Army during the American Civil War.
Under the command of Col. Robert Gould Shaw, the regiment led the Union attack on Fort Wagner, South Carolina, in July 1863. From the regiment’s 600 men, more than 250 of them, including Shaw, fell during the battle. Although Fort Wagner was not captured until two months later, the 54th was hailed for its valor and gained the respect of white soldiers.
