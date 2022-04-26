MANCHESTER, N.H. – The owner of two restaurants in Derry and Londonderry has agreed to pay $890,169 in back wages and damages to 63 employees to resolve numerous willful violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act following a U.S. Department of Labor investigation and litigation.
According to a press release, the department’s Wage and Hour Division investigation found La Carreta-Derry Inc. and La Carreta-Londonderry LLC – both doing business as La Carreta Mexican Restaurant and Heriberto Leon — violated the FLSA’s minimum wage, overtime and record keeping requirements.
The department then moved for summary judgment in litigation on those violations, which included paying four servers only tips, resulting in minimum wage underpayments; paying no overtime to those employees who received exclusively tips; paying straight time wages to employees for hours worked more than 40 in a week; and failing to maintain accurate time records for certain employees.
“Paying restaurant workers straight time for their overtime hours and requiring servers to work for tips only with no cash wages is quite simply wage theft,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Steven McKinney in Manchester, New Hampshire. “While we often find such violations in the restaurant industry, these violations can easily be prevented if employers know and understand the Fair Labor Standards Act’s requirements. We encourage them to reach out to us with questions they may have about their responsibilities under the law.”
The press release continued with Regional Solicitor of Labor Maia Fisher saying "The department moved for summary judgement in this case and it was in the wake of that motion that the employers decided to settle for $890,169 in back wages and liquidated damages."
The division’s Northern New England District Office in Manchester conducted the investigation. The department’s Boston Regional Office of the Solicitor litigated the case.
Workers can call the Wage and Hour Division confidentially with questions regardless of their immigration status and the department can speak with callers in more than 200 languages.
For more information about the FLSA and other laws enforced by the agency, contact the division’s toll-free helpline at 866-4US-WAGE (487-9243).
