CONCORD — New Hampshire students will not return to school Monday and staff will have one week to prepare to move to online learning, according to an order Sunday from Gov. Chris Sununu.
Some districts will turn to online learning sooner, if they are prepared.
Sununu said he ordered schools closed to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, called COVID-19. Schools will be closed for at least the next three weeks, until April 3, he said.
The decision came as state officials said six new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in New Hampshire, bringing the total to 13 in the state. As of Sunday, those cases are mild, the people affected are remaining at home and the cases can be traced to international and domestic trips where outbreaks have occurred, said state epidemiologist Benjamin Chan. He added, however, that as more cases are confirmed, the disease will be harder to track and it is likely the virus will spread.
“That’s expected, given the rapidly global outbreak in multiple other countries and the increasing number of cases in the United States, including states surrounding New Hampshire,” Chan said.
“In this setting of the new coronavirus pandemic, I want to stress and iterate we need everybody’s help to help prevent spread of this new virus and help protect our families and our communities that we live in, and those who are most vulnerable,’’ he said. “So it’s our collective responsibility to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in New Hampshire and around the United States.”
To help keep the virus from spreading, New Hampshire is taking action to limit community interaction, such as closing schools.
“We are taking unprecedented action as a state to help manage this evolving public health situation,” Sununu said.
Before the governor’s order on Sunday, multiple school districts, including SAU 55, individually made the decision to cancel classes for a period of time to stop the spread of the virus.
Meal service will continue for students who receive free and reduced lunches. The state received a waiver to continue serving them Saturday. How parents can access these meals will be a local decision.
Sununu said he knows canceling schools will create hardships for families, especially surrounding child care. He said his office is working to address this and other issues that have stemmed from the practice of social distancing.
“With that in mind, in the next 48 hours I will be issuing directives which will ensure that parents needing to miss work to care for children at home will be able to access state unemployment benefits,” he said.
Access to child care will also be expanded, he said.
To help get students connected to the internet, Comcast is offering free service for 60 days to households that qualify, according to the company. It will offer its low-income internet package for free starting Monday. More information can be found at internetessentials.com.
School districts will continue updating their websites as information becomes available.
Here’s a closer look at developments in local New Hampshire school districts:
Derry School District
At an emergency school board meeting Saturday, the district decided to close schools. Teachers will have time to plan for remote learning on Monday and Tuesday, and students will start learning again via the internet on Wednesday, according to a statement by Superintendent MarryAnn Connors-Kirkorian.
Parents can expect more information on Monday about pickup times for materials, technology support and food service assistance, Connors-Kirkorian said.
Pinkerton Academy, Derry
Pinkerton has sent instructions to families and students with a daily schedule for learning, school officials said. The instructions are also on the district’s website.
The school is loaning Chromebooks to students who need an individual laptop, according to its website. The school is asking that students who need a Chromebook come to the school between 8 a.m. and noon Monday to pick it up. Chromebooks will be loaned out using Pinkerton’s bar code system.
Londonderry School District
As of Friday, Londonderry schools were preparing to switch to online learning if needed, according to the district’s website. District officials are working to secure internet for students, and have been in contact with Comcast, Superintendent Scott Laliberte said.
The district is also working on creating a drive-thru food service for students who qualify for free and reduced lunches, Laliberte said.
Pelham School District
The district plans a professional day for staff to prepare for remote learning on Monday. Staff members will be preparing to transition into online learning.
Salem School District
The district has been preparing for potential closures, Superintendent Michael Delahanty said last week. The district has the technology to allow for online learning, he said.
The district can provide laptops to students who don’t have them at home,’’ Delahanty said. “If there is no internet in a home, the district can also provide a “hot spot” device that will allow the laptop to connect to the internet, he said.
Sanborn Regional School District
The district is preparing to switch to online learning, school officials said.
“Our teachers and administrators have spent the day today working to develop plans for remote instruction,’’ Superintendent Thomas J. Ambrose said recently in a prepared statement. “The specifics about what this means will be coming ... in a separate communication.’’
Timberlane Regional School District
Superintendent Earl Metzler announced Friday the district would be closing. More information for students and parents will be sent via Google Classroom or email by 4 p.m. Monday, according to the school website.