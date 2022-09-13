The day started cloudy and a bit murky, but Tuesday's primary election brought out not only those hoping to win top vote tallies but the stalwart voters who wouldn't miss the opportunity to cast a ballot.
Tuesday's primary ballots in many communities displayed long lists of hopeful candidates wanting to win top spots to move on to the November general election.
In Derry, all of the community's four voting districts headed to Calvary Christian Bible Church to vote.
A collection of determined candidates holding signs stood outside the church's gymnasium greeting voters as they passed by.
Derry's ballot has a long list of Republican state representative hopefuls wanting to win one of the 10 spots to advance to the November ballot.
All Democrats on the ballot will advance.
Tina Guilford, newly appointed Derry town clerk and former town moderator, reported about 1,800 ballots cast by early afternoon.
Derry is also using the Poll Pad technology system to help with voter sign-in once they entered the polls.
Poll Pad technology is a streamlined device that can sign in voters quickly at the polls, giving residents an opportunity to sign in without having to stand in specific alphabetical lines.
In Londonderry, the Poll Pad has been used for several years as that community was the first to pilot the program.
About 1,800 Londonderry voters of the town's 17,085 checklist had cast ballots by midday.
New Hampshire Secretary of State David Scanlan also paid polling places a visit Tuesday, stopping in Londonderry and planning to head to Derry and other communities around the state.
Scanlan noted that Londonderry was very organized on primary day.
Outside, candidates representing all political parties stood together in one area to the side of the gym's main entrance. In past years, parties were segregated and stood apart in their own "pen" enclosure.
This time, thought, putting candidates together in one spot was for safety and security reasons, officials said.
"And if you're going to work together, it's good to get along (together in one space)," said Londonderry Town Councilor Chad Franz.
Londonderry also processed 272 absentee ballots.
In Windham, candidates also lined up outside the high school polling location, greeting voters who passed by.
Windham's primary day also included an election monitor on site authorized by the state to watch over the election procedures.
That move came after the Attorney General found that Windham, and several other towns, had significant defects in past vote counting or the administration of elections.
The monitors were appointed to work with election officials and review the conduct around the primary election to ensure compliance with New Hampshire law.
A review of the the November 2020 general election in Windham found administrative shortcomings and significant inaccuracies in vote counts due to the processing of incorrectly folded ballots. The review included an in-depth audit of the Windham election, with weeks of study over the ballots, voting machines and procedures.
Alan Carpenter, running as an independent state representative candidate, will appear on the November ballot, along with fellow Windham resident Matt Rounds.
"We're tired of the political parties," Carpenter said, adding he hopes to win in November and head to Concord to represent his community and "not a political party."
