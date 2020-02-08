Granite State voters will cast the first secret ballots of the 2020 presidential cycle on Tuesday. All New Hampshire residents 18 and older are eligible to vote, and if they are not registered voters there is a same-day registration.
In order to register to vote on the primary election day, residents must bring photo identification and proof of residence to their polling location, then sign an affidavit swearing the information provided is correct.
Already registered voters cannot change their party affiliation on election day. Independent voters can choose the Democratic ballot with 33 registered candidates or the Republican ballot with 17 candidates. Independent voters will opt into a particular party when they choose a ballot. Anyone can switch their party before leaving their polling place so they are listed either as a Democrat, Independent or Republican for the September primary which will include races for state-wide and local elections.
Where to vote
Atkinson voters can cast ballots from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 4 Main St.
Danville's polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Danville Community Center, 169 Main St.
Derry voters can go to the polls from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Districts 1 and 4 voters cast ballots at Gilbert H. Hood Middle School, District 2 votes at Calvary Bible Church, and District 3 heads to West Running Brook Middle School.
Hampstead polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Hampstead Middle School, 28 School St.
Kingston voters can go to the polls from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Swasey Gymnasium, 178 Main St.
Londonderry voters can cast ballots in the Londonderry High School gymnasium on Mammoth Road, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. An election day parking map is available to view on the town's site at londonderrynh.org.
Newton polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Newton Town Hall, 2 Town Hall Road.
Plaistow polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Pollard School Gym, 120 Main St.
Pelham voters can cast ballots between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. at Pelham High School at 85 Marsh Road.
Salem voters can cast ballots between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. at their respective polling place. Ward one votes at Fisk School. Ward two votes at Soule School. Ward three votes at Barron School. Ward four votes at the Ingram Senior Center. Ward six votes at North Salem School. Ward five closed a few years ago, the town has a searchable map of where to vote at townofsalemnh.org/town-clerk/faq/where-do-i-vote.
Sandown polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Sandown Town Hall, 320 Main St.
Windham voters can cast ballots between 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the Windham High School gymnasium.