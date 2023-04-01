HAVERHILL — Neighborhood adults and children who care for Gale Park year round broke ground this week for a new illuminated fountain to be installed in June.
The three-tiered granite fountain that is on order will be placed in the same spot where a magnificent cast iron fountain towered over Gale Park more than a century ago but was eventually replaced with a rudimentary mound of stones with a sprinkler on top.
The project will include reusing granite quarter-rounds that date back to the original Carleton fountain, which was removed in 1914. LED lights will illuminate the new fountain.
“Having a lighted and functioning fountain will create a nice reflective memorial feel,” said Kathy Fitts, co-chair of the Gale Park Neighborhood Association, which adopted the park and cares for it.
Members of the Association say the park — which is steeped in history and serves as one of the city’s gateways — deserves a new fountain, which will serve as a centerpiece for the park, where several military monuments exist.
Demolition of the existing fountain begins this week.
Over the past several years, the association has raised $105,000, including a $50,000 state grant, to pay for enhancements to the park. The new fountain will cost $40,000, plus another $20,000 or more to install it.
Association member Dan Robertson said the installation will require electrical and water service upgrades and landscaping around the fountain.
“The neighborhood association is very committed to the park and has been for many years,” Robertson said. “To put in a new fountain makes this a tremendous northeast gateway for the city and is something the association feels strongly about and has always believed in.”
Other improvements to the park paid for with money raised have included a professional $12,500 cleaning last year of the massive granite World War I memorial, and a professional $2,500 cleaning of the bronze plaques mounted to the “Hiker” monument, which collectively honors Haverhill men who served in the Spanish-American War (1898), those who served in the China Relief Expedition (Boxer Rebellion, 1898-1901), and those who fought in the Philippine Insurrection (Philippine-American War, 1899-1902).
The park is also home to the Women Veterans Memorial, which honors women from Haverhill who serve or have served in the military.
Fitts said other plans for the park, which will require additional fundraising, include replacing the flagstone patio in front of the WWI monument, replacing the park’s narrow concrete walkways with ADA compliant walkways, installing a sign with the park’s name, additional landscaping, and installing a walkway connecting the Women Veterans Memorial to the other memorials in the park.
The Association is looking to raise an additional $100,000 to continue improvements to Gale Park.
To donate to the Gale Park restoration efforts send a check made out to “City of Haverhill, Gale Park Restoration Fund” and mail it to: c/o Gale Park Association, 56 Eastland Terrace, Haverhill, MA 01830. You can also Venmo donations to @GalePark-Neighbors.
Carleton fountain’s history
The elegant cast iron Carleton fountain that once graced the triangular shaped park at the junction of Mill Street and Kenoza Avenue was gifted to the city in 1892 by Haverhill native and philanthropist James Hazen Carleton.
In 1914, the fountain was considered too large for Gale Park so it was moved to the Winnekenni Basin area.
What’s left of that old fountain can be seen next to Kenoza Lake, just east from where Newton Road and Route 110 meet.
Fitts said the city replaced it with a rather unattractive cement and rock foundation with exposed piping.
Association members call it an “ugly pile of rocks” and say it hasn’t worked in several years.
