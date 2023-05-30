KINGSTON — The Scott B. Weinhold Memorial Life Jacket Loaner Station was dedicated on May 21 at the public boat launch on Main Street in Kingston.
This is an initiative of Patti Weinhold, Scott Weinhold’s grandmother, with the support of the Kingston Lake Association — Great Pond and Kingston Board of Selectmen.
Scott Weinhold lost his life in a boating mishap in Texas four years ago. The purpose of the loaner station is to provide life jackets in a variety of sizes to anyone who finds themselves on the water without one for the day, free of charge.
The life jacket loaner station will operate on a good will honor system. For more information, contact Muriel Ingalls at 603-642-3156 or dmingalls@comcast.net.
Public meeting to discuss Pelham project
PELHAM — The New Hampshire Department of Transportation will hold a public informational meeting to review proposed solutions for two red list bridges in Pelham on Wednesday, May 31, at 6:30 p.m. at Sherburne Hall, 6 Village Green, Pelham.
The project looks to alleviate flooding concerns, resolve scour concerns, and remove two bridges from the NHDOT Red List by correcting structural deficiencies and deterioration.
This meeting will present residents and public officials with information regarding the proposed project. Public input is encouraged to ensure that project decisions meet public transportation needs and community goals and to protect the environment.
Visit dot.nh.gov for more information on the project.
Homegrown Farm & Artisans Market is back in Derry
DERRY — Derry Homegrown Farm & Artisan Market opens for its sixth season on June 7 at 1 West Broadway.
It will run every Wednesday for 18 weeks through September.
There is plenty of free parking available on the street and at two nearby municipal lots.
Patrons can expect to be able to purchase ingredients for a complete meal, and to buy some grab and go foods as well. This year’s selection will include fresh seafood, meats, eggs, produce, cheese, artisanal breads, pastries and more.
There will also be live music, children’s activities and artist demonstrations.
For more information, visit derryhomegrown.org, email info@derryhomegrown.org or call 603-479-5918.
American Independence Museum to offer free admission to active military
Exeter — The American Independence Museum has joined the Blue Star Museums initiative to provide free admission to currently-serving U.S. military personnel and their families through Monday, September 4.
Jennifer Carr, the museum’s executive director, said active military have been able to find special meaning in the museum’s collection and stories.
Home to a world-class collection of 3,000 historic artifacts, the museum develops programs, events, and exhibits that honor and invite inclusive and diverse perspectives.
For more information, visit independencemuseum.org.
