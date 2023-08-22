LAWRENCE — Seven new police officers recently joined Lawrence police while the department’s future police chief remains unclear.
The new officers, graduates of the Northern Essex Community College Police Academy, were sworn in by Mayor Brian DePena and acting Chief Michael F. McCarthy, according to a press release from the mayor’s office.
The new officers are: Luis Santiago, Wilmer Robles, Cameron Stanisewski, José Alcantara, Sheisy Brioso Bautista, Christian Medvecky and Jordan Crow.
After completing the 26-week academy, the news officers will now participate in an “in-house field training program.”
Including the new hires, LPD now has 161 sworn officers, officials said.
LPD has not had a permanent leader since January, however, when then-Chief Roy Vasque was placed on paid administrative leave and an outside investigator looked into seven allegations leveled against him.
Vasque retired effective June 30 and reached a settlement with a $784,486 payout from the city. He had a contract with the city until May 2026.
During Vasque’s leave and since his retirement, Capt. Michael McCarthy has been the department’s interim chief.
A search process and plans for the next police chief have not been solidified yet, according to officials.
Detective Paul MacMillan, president of the Lawrence patrolmen’s union, on Monday congratulated the new recruits and wished them well in their careers.
He said the union is unaware of a selection or hiring process for the next police chief.
City Council President Marc Laplante echoed similar sentiments.
“If there is something it hasn’t been made known to me,” said Laplante, stressing LPD is an extremely important department in the city.
William Castro, DePena’s chief of staff, said the mayor is briefed daily about the police department.
“Public safety is very important to him ... . He knows what’s going on the police department as well as me,” Castro said.
Castro said the mayor and the administration are busy right now dealing with an array of issues and projects, including fallout from recent, torrential rains that caused flooding. He said 200 families in the city were effected by flooding issues.
While at the police academy, the new officers were enrolled in coursework and training on topics such as criminal law, criminal procedure, first aid, and CPR.
Additionally, the new officers took part in hands-on training in physical fitness, defensive tactics, emergency vehicle driving training and firearms.
