ATKINSON — Residents will get a first look at conceptual designs for a new police station at three open houses at the current police station at 27 Academy Ave. starting on Wednesday, May 24.
The Atkinson Police Station Steering Committee will host these sessions where residents can tour the current station with Police Chief Tim Crowley and ask committee members questions about the proposed project.
The open houses on May 24 and Thursday, May 25, run from 5 p.m to 7 p.m. Another open house will take place on Saturday, May 27, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
This the first step towards a possible warrant article for the 2024 town election for residents to approve the project at an estimated cost of $9.36 million, according to design updates during the May 15 Board of Selectmen meeting.
Residents will be able to see architectural drawings and images of the new station on town-owned land along Main Street.
The cost of the architectural work came from the police department’s asset forfeiture fund and the American Rescue Plan Act, not from local taxes.
The current station was built in 1842 and does not have enough office space to accommodate each officer or a holding cell.
A new station would address those deficiencies, create a universally accessible building, and meet standards required by the Commission on Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies.
The project was originally proposed in 2017, but was sidelined with a change in town leadership and the COVID-19 pandemic.
