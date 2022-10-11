HAVERHILL — The dilapidated and collapsed sign marking the Ward Hill Business Park along the Ward Hill Connector will be replaced thanks to a $40,000 state earmark targeted for economic development. The original sign was installed decades ago by the Ward Hill Business Park Association, which no longer exists and has no money, city officials said. Since the city could not use Chapter 90 money as the connector is a state highway, and the city did not want a typical green MassDOT highway sign, the city turned to the Legislature for a more attractive sign, which has not been designed yet, city officials said.
State Sen. Barry Finegold said he secured the money for the sign in the Fiscal Year 2023 state budget, which Gov. Charlie Baker signed on July 28, to create more visibility for the business park and help it compete with other business parks in this competitive economic environment.
Job Fair is Thursday
HAVERHILL — MakeIT Haverhill at 301 Washington St. will host a Job Fair Thursday, Oct. 13, from 4 to 6 p.m.
Meet local employers in a friendly environment where bi-lingual assistance is available for Spanish speakers.
Participating employers and service providers include Amazon Workforce Staffing; Cedar’s Mediterranean Foods in the Ward Hill Business Park; Community Action Inc.; Magellan Aerospace on Computer Drive; Monogram Foods in the Broadway Business Park; Opportunity Works on the NECC campus; Rapid Coatings in the Ward Hill Business Park; Revise Energy, and the US Postal Service. MassHire will be there to connect the community to jobs, training and opportunities. The public library can help you sign up for a library card, tell you about HPL services and allow you to take home a book at the same time.
Tour the “haunted” Hilldale Cemetery
HAVERHILL — As we draw closer to Halloween the veil between worlds are thinning, the nights are longer with a brisk fall air, says members of the Essex County Ghost Project. Join them on Saturday, Oct. 15, for a walking tour of the “haunted” Hilldale Cemetery. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the tour is at 7 p.m. The cost is $15 per person and all proceeds go to maintaining the Hilldale Cemetery. This is a family event so wear your favorite costumes. For more information contact Thomas Spitalere at 978-376-2807.
Volunteer Appreciation Lunch to be held Oct. 16
METHUEN — To thank everyone who volunteered with The Wall That Heals, the Department of Veterans Services will host a Volunteer Appreciation Lunch on Sunday, Oct. 16, from noon to 2 p.m.
The lunch will be held at VFW Post 8349, 26 River St. The theme will be OKTOBERFEST.
Everyone who volunteered is welcome to being a loved one to the event.
To reserve a spot, please contact Veterans Services Officer Paul Jensen at 978-983-8585.
Networking breakfast at Chick-fil-A
METHUEN — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a networking breakfast Monday, Oct. 17, from 8 to 9:15 a.m. at Chick-fil-A, 73 Pleasant Valley St.
Includes a continental breakfast and business card drawings for door prizes. Please bring a prize for the door prize raffle.
Cost is $10 for members and $20 for future members.
Register online at www.merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.