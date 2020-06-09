BOSTON — Economic fallout from the coronavirus might delay implementation of a new school funding law as the state braces for deep budget shortfalls.
The Student Opportunity Act, signed into law by Gov. Charlie Baker last year, commits the state to invest $1.5 billion in new K-12 school funding over seven years, beginning this fiscal year. But the law didn't create a source of revenue for the funding, leaving it up to the Legislature to find the money.
Legislative leaders pledged to make a down-payment on funding in the fiscal year that begins July 1, but whether they'll be able to follow through is unknown. Estimates for implementing the reforms range from $300 million to $430 million a year.
Eileen McAnneny, president of the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation, said the state faces a more than $6 billion revenue shortfall and will need to make "difficult decisions" about spending on new programs and initiatives. One option is to delay implementation of the school funding law.
"The magnitude of the state's budget challenges are enormous," she said. "Lawmakers are facing some really hard choices, and delaying implementation of the law might be an easier option than cutting existing programs and services."
But education reform advocates say state leaders made a commitment, and say the new law won't work without funding.
"We recognize that these are extraordinary times, but we hope the Legislature will keep their promise," said Ed Lambert, Jr., executive director of the Massachusetts Business Alliance for Education, a group of business leaders. "Even if the amount is not what folks hoped in the first year, there has to be a firm commitment."
School districts are supposed to submit their long-term plans for spending the additional funding by June 19, a deadline that has been extended twice.
The state spent nearly $4.7 billion on schools in the last fiscal year, including money for local districts and charter school reimbursements.
A 2015 report from a state commission determined the state's school spending formula created under a landmark 1993 education reform law was outdated and shorting districts by $1 billion to $2 billion annually.
Low-income, minority and immigrant students were most affected by the shortfall, the report said, widening the gap in academic performance with students in wealthier communities.
Lawmakers said the opportunity act corrects that imbalance by overhauling how state funds are distributed by the state and giving more money to school districts with larger numbers of low-income, special education and immigrant students.
Rep. Andy Vargas, D-Haverhill, said increased education funding is a top priority for lawmakers but it's not clear if the Legislature will be able to find it.
"There's no doubt it's going to be a challenge," said Vargas, a member of the House Ways & Means Committee that's working on the budget. "But we're hoping to keep our commitment and give school districts a solid foundation to plan their budgets."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.