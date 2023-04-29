HAVERHILL — The Massachusetts School Building Authority has approved a preferred design for a new Whittier Tech school building estimated to cost about $405 million, a reduction of $17 million from an initial estimate in February.
The MSBA Board of Directors unanimously approved the design on Wednesday, April 26, according to Whittier Tech Superintendent Maureen Lynch and the Whittier Tech School Committee.
“This is certainly a significant milestone for the project,” Lynch said. “There is still much work to be done in the next year, but the MSBA’s support is a major step forward.”
Lynch said her school has been working with the MSBA since 2016 to develop a vision for a new school building. She said the current building, which opened in 1973, welcomes 1,200 students and prepares them for careers in 23 pathways in fields of arts and communication, construction, manufacturing, service, technology, and transportation.
State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg, chair of the MSBA, said the next step is for the MSBA to work in collaboration with Whittier to produce detailed designs for a potential project.
“Thanks to our collaborative work with local officials, we are working to build a 21st century educational facility that will provide Whittier Regional Vocational High School students with a top-notch learning environment,” Goldberg said.
Whittier’s existing building faces numerous costly maintenance and structural challenges, Lynch said, and is no longer equipped to deliver a 21st century career technical education and prepare students for success post-graduation.
Whittier first approached the MSBA in 2016. The MSBA partners with school districts and communities to support the design and construction of educationally appropriate, flexible, sustainable, and cost-effective public-school facilities. The MSBA authorized a feasibility study for Whittier in 2021.
Lynch said her school’s Building Committee has been meeting since January 2022 to consider all building options, including code upgrades, renovation and addition, and new construction. A qualitative analysis of multiple options determined that constructing a new building was the best and most cost-effective path.
She said the preferred option is a three-story, W-shaped building on the current Whittier campus. Vocational, specialty, support, and community programs will be placed on the first two floors, with academic classes on the third floor. The campus would be reimagined with athletic fields, tennis and basketball courts, and baseball/softball fields. The current stadium will remain.
This option is projected to cost $404.8 million, with a District share of $279 million after projected state reimbursement. A renovation/addition option was projected to cost $440.6 million, with a District share of $302.1 million after state reimbursement, and would be expected to take six years to complete.
District leaders have shaved more than $17 million off the initial projected cost of about $422 million since the proposal was approved by the School Building Committee in February, in recognition of its obligation to provide the most cost-effective plan possible to its 11 member communities.
Lynch said the District anticipates seeking community approval of this proposed project in the winter/spring of 2023-2024. The process will include a number of public forums during which community stakeholders may offer feedback and ask questions.
