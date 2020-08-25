BRENTWOOD — Officials say there are 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Rockingham County Jail, the first of which was discovered Friday.
The Rockingham County Department of Corrections, led by Superintendent Stephen Church, “immediately implemented” expanded testing of all corrections department staff and inmates, according to a public statement.
The statement said as of Monday 36 staff were tested. Of the 27 results received, all are negative.
Fifty-five inmates have also been tested, with nine positive results, plus a nurse from the medical department, bringing the total including the Friday case to 11, officials said.
Additional testing of all inmates and staff was scheduled to continue Monday.
In cooperation and in conjunction with the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services standards, a procedural and protocol review has taken place and a retesting schedule has been implemented.
Officials said all inmates who tested positive have been isolated from the rest of the population and a facility-wide lockdown has been implemented pursuant to protocol.