$12M CARES Act funds to help the show go on in N.H.

TIM JEAN/Staff file photo. In July, people sat in chairs near their vehicles as members of Pinkerton Players performed "Children of Eden" on stage. While the Tupelo Music Hall is one of very few for-profit, live music venues in the nation able to host shows this past summer, it still lost revenue during the pandemic. On Monday, state officials said they would allocate $12 million in CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Funds for performance venues like Tupelo.