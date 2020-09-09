WINDHAM — There are 16 Windham High students who have now tested positive for COVID-19, according to school district officials.
The district was set to start in-person learning Wednesday but canceled late Tuesday night because of the cluster of cases — mostly involving student-athletes — according to a press release from Superintendent Richard Langlois.
“A majority of the positive cases are students who are participating within the WHS fall athletic programs,” Langlois wrote Wednesday night. “The students who have been infected and/or in close contact with someone who has tested positive have been contacted by DHHS and will adhere to their recommended quarantine time. DHHS will continue their contact tracing efforts having any person who was in close contact with an individual who tests positive to quarantine.”
The district has not responded to multiple requests for comment and has not said if this outbreak is contained to one sports team or affects multiple sports.
According to a spokesperson for the New Hampshire’s COVID-19 response, it is up to individual school districts to release details on specific outbreaks.
Elementary and middle schools have opened this week, and high schoolers are now set to start in-person classes Monday, according to Langlois. Student athletic practices and tryouts at the high school have been canceled until further notice, according to the superintendent.
Windham has chosen a hybrid model where students will attend classes every other day to provide room for social distancing.
The district was first alerted to three cases on Sunday morning, Langlois said. Then another press release Tuesday night said “several” students had tested positive. According to DHHS’s COVID tracker, there were 12 active cases in the town Tuesday night.
Students who have tested positive and their siblings have all moved to remote learning and will continue to do so after in-person learning starts until they are able to join their peers, Langlois said.
Parents can call the Windham School District’s COVID-19 resource line at 603-845-1566 with questions.