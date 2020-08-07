WINDHAM — Sixteen people connected to Crossing Life Church in Windham have tested positive for COVID-19, the state Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday night in a statement.
Anyone who has gone to an event since July 10 hosted by the church — including anyone who attended its YouthStorm Inc. camp — could have been exposed, according to the department.
The camp hosted an event between July 16 and 18 that is associated with the outbreak, according to the statement.
People should not attend events at the church for the next week while DHHS further investigates the outbreak, according to the department.
In partnership with Crossing Life Church, DHHS is offering tests for those who may have been exposed. The testing event will be held on Monday, Aug. 10, from 5 to 7 p.m. To register for testing at this event, call 603-271-5980 on Saturday or Sunday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
There are other testing opportunities across the state. For more information call 603-271-5980 or visit business.nh.gov/DOS_COVID19Testing.
COVID-19 can present with a wide range of symptoms including fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, runny nose, nasal congestion, sore throat, fatigue, headache, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, or loss of taste or smell.
Any person who develops new symptoms should stay home, limit their contact with others, immediately contact their healthcare provider and get tested for COVID-19. Guidance for self-observation is available at: dhhs.nh.gov/dphs/cdcs/covid19/self-observation-covid.pdf