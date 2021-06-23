LONDONDERRY— A simple stop for chili dogs, drinks and pickle chips turned into a profitable windfall of support for staff at a local eatery.
An anonymous tip giving an extra $16,000 on a $37.93 bill made the Stumble Inn staff grateful earlier this month, when a customer sitting outside at the bar added the extra money onto his bill.
The generous customer came into the Rockingham Road business mid-afternoon on June 12, a busy Saturday said Stumble Inn owner Mike Zarella.
Zarella said there were eight bartenders working that day, with some taking care of the customer who sat alone at the outside bar/patio area and ordered his food and drink.
"He was enjoying himself," Zarella said
When it was time to settle the bill, the customer put the charges and tip on a Visa debit card and told staff "don't spend it all in one place."
In fact, Zarella said he repeated that line three times until the staff finally flipped over the receipt and noticed the $16,000 tip.
The customer, who wished to remain anonymous, then said staff worked hard and they deserved it.
Zarella said he got to meet the customer face-to-face recently and continued to thank him for his support.
"I thanked him and asked if he was sure he wanted to do this," Zarella said. "He said yes."
The Stumble Inn joined many other restaurants and businesses in the area having challenging times over the past year due to the pandemic.
The eatery closed temporarily last year but then rebounded with a healthy take-out business and a larger outdoor dining patio area to keep customers safe.
Stumble Inn staff planned to support each other thanks to this anonymous tip. That includes sharing the wealth.
Zarella said his business is doing well, and he thanks that customer for his generosity and support.
"I don't know anything about him, but I guess he likes it here," Zarella said.