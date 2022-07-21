METHUEN — Methuen Community Studios and Lawrence Community Access Television hosted a forum for the two candidates running for 16th Essex District state representative.
The Sept. 6 election will be the first since the 2020 census redistricting.
Incumbent Marcos Devers and challenger Francisco Paulino responded to a range of questions fielded by moderator and Methuen Community Studios Executive Direct Karen Hayden.
Devers is a civil engineer and has worked as a teacher in the Merrimack Valley for 30 years. He currently is the 16th Essex District's state representative, and also serves as the vice chairman of two committees —the Joint Committee on Transportation and Special Joint Committee on Redistricting.
Paulino is a tax associate and Lawrence's economic development and contract advisor. He is a 22-year resident of the Merrimack Valley and has also served on the Lawrence School Committee.
Below are some of the candidates' answers during the forum:
Q: Do you agree with the Supreme Court's decision to strike down Roe v. Wade and give the power over abortion rights back to the states?
Devers: "I think that creates anarchy because the main government in Washington (D.C.) needs to appropriate the best condition of our states. I'm against that decision. I think it's not right. It was chaotic."
Paulino: "I would be against taking away the power of a human being, a female, to decide what happens with their body. I'm a man of God. I'm pro-life. But because I'm pro-life, I also am pro-choice. I respect the rights of women to decide what they do with their own body. I believe this reversal removes the rights of women to decide what happens with them. I don't want to be a complicit of a group of men who decide what to do. We are already paying women less than men."
Q: There are citizens presently gathering to place a question on the November ballot which would repeal the recently enacted legislation which allows undocumented immigrants a valid driver's license here in Massachusetts. If this question makes it onto the ballot, what would you vote and why?
Paulino: "I would vote against it. We have close to 20,000 who are illegal immigrants. I believe they are vital components of the community who go to school with our children. We make the streets safer when they have a driver's license. We need them to get licenses."
Devers: "Massachusetts has been number one in the nation for many social justice issues. I'm very proud to have voted for those. I will vote definitely no against this measure if it comes to us. It's safer for all of us because you know where the undocumented (immigrant) is."
Q: The COVID pandemic exposed the lack of resources for constituents dealing with mental health issues. The House and the Senate are both working on bills to address this issue. What do you think are the most important things for the state to do to improve access to mental health services?
Devers: "Definitely for it to be free services. Mental situations and behavior problems are part of many families. I've been a champion supporting legislation of that nature. Nobody has a perfect family. Taking in account not only the pandemic, but also the opioid crisis, we have a lot of situations with mental health and I've been a champion working with my colleagues at the statehouse. I will continue doing so."
Paulino: "It's putting the money where it would be most effective for kids. We need to allow a school counselor to do counseling. They are forbidden from doing so. If we want mental health solutions, we need to start at schools and let them do their job."
Q: With the lack, or the difficulty in finding affordable housing in this area, some families are facing wait lists of up to five years in order to gain entries. What can our state government do to increase the stock of affordable housing quickly enough to start shrinking some of those wait times?
Paulino: "For us as a state to improve, we need to have more supply. We need to construct at least 500,000 new residential units. But before we can do that, we need to reduce the inflation and we don't have control of the inflation. What I believe we should do as a state is to create programs helping residents on low income. If we work together, helping those in need right now, at least we'll be solving the temporary problem until we find a permanent solution."
Devers: "It should be the engagement of the fellow government, fellow partners in government, the state partners in government and also local government. We need to be more flexible with zoning bylaws locally. We need to create incentives that would facilitate or expedite the creation of affordable housing and real affordable housing."
Q: Looking at Lawrence and Methuen, where do you think the most urgent infrastructure and transportation needs are that could be addressed under the $10 billion infrastructure plan that is in the works?
Devers: "I'd be happy to take this into account as vice chair of the Transportation Committee. I definitely will include Methuen in that list. I work very close with the Merrimack Valley Planning Commission. I was so thrilled when we were able to do Exit 46 in Methuen. I'm thinking of another gateway to be accomplished in Lawrence — a gateway to Route 28 at Broadway and North Broadway."
Paulino: "I believe one of the main points we need to invest in is bridges. Also, access to the highway to Methuen and Lawrence so we can incentivize. As small business grows, we can bring industry in. We need to monetize the airport and be able to create an environment that we can invite industries to come to Lawrence and Methuen so we can create jobs. We need to also improve the water."
