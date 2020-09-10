WINDHAM — Eighteen Windham High students have now tested positive for COVID-19 after a "social gathering," according to a statement released by the school district Thursday.
"We have also received confirmation that the social gathering at the center of spread was not linked to a school-related event," Superintendent Richard Langlois wrote in a letter to parents. "DHHS (the state Department of Health and Human Services) will continue their contact tracing efforts and work directly with the families that are involved."
Langlois said the school would continue to work with DHHS to keep the community updated.
"Before school started we got a handle on it (the COVID-19 outbreak) and it's been contained," said Natalie Jendrasko, the communications liaison for the district.
The Board of Selectmen and School Board called a special, joint meeting Thursday, which will be closed to the public so as not to adversely affect "the reputation of any person."
According to the selectmen's agenda, board members will address "matters which, if discussed in public, would likely affect adversely the reputation of any person, other than a member of the public body itself, unless such person requests an open meeting."
It's unclear if the boards will directly talk about the outbreak during the joint meeting.
The district was first alerted to three COVID-19 cases on Sunday morning, according to an earlier statement from Langlois.
Then Tuesday evening Langlois said he received updated information from DHHS that “several” students had tested positive.
DHHS advised Windham High to stay closed for in-person instruction Wednesday — the first day of school — allowing time for contact tracing.
Elementary and middle school students returned Wednesday because the outbreak was contained to high school students, according to a statement from the district.
According to DHHS’s COVID tracker, there were 12 active cases in town Tuesday night. The school district sent out a statement Wednesday saying 16 students have tested positive for COVID-19.
The majority of students who tested positive are student-athletes, according to Jendrasko. However, district officials did not identify which team or teams the students belong to.
"We are not releasing the sports teams for the students' privacy," she said.
Student athletic practices and tryouts at the high school have been canceled until further notice, Langlois said earlier this week.
Students who have tested positive and their siblings have all moved to remote learning until they are able to join their peers, Langlois said.