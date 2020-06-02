PLAISTOW — Over 2,200 Timberlane Regional High students, parents and alumni have signed a petition to save the school's music program on Change.org.
The school board is set to discuss staffing at its Wednesday night remote meeting, and music parents expect the high school's program to be discussed.
The online petition started by the group Music Matters StopTheCuts asserts there's potential interest from the school board in making cuts to the music program. This concern sprouts from a job listing for a music teaching position that was recently removed and not replaced, according to the petition.
Dena Fleno, of Atkinson, is a mother of two musicians in the school district and she fears that potential cuts might happen without proper public input.
She moved to the district with her husband specifically because of the music program. Both are alumni of the program and wanted to see their two children receive robust music education. She would be at the meeting if it would be held in-person to voice her concern, Fleno said.
Timberlane alumni and professional musician Nick Vayenas is also worried about the music program. Vayenas, who now plays for Michael Bublé's band, credits Timberlane's Music Director Anthony DiBartolomeo for giving him the foundation to pursue music.
"It's a great tragedy in this country that we are cutting music programs," Vayenas said. He added that even though a majority of students won't professionally pursue music, participating in the programs will help students learn about teamwork and problem-solving.
Gov. Chris Sununu's executive order allowing remote meetings states a board can meet so long as it "provides public access to the meeting by telephone, with additional access possibilities by video or other electronic means."
On the meeting agenda, there is a link to access the meeting through the conferencing platform Zoom, however, it says the participation option will be disabled for residents. There is no set time for public comment, and it is unclear how residents can voice public comment during the meeting.
Superintendent Earl Metzler did not respond to request for comment by press time.