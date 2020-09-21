WINDHAM — Two students in Windham have tested positive for COVID-19, one at Golden Brook School and another at Windham Center School, Superintendent Richard Langlois announced in a statement Monday afternoon.
Students have been attending classes at both buildings since Sept. 9, the district's first day of school. The buildings were sanitized before students came to school Monday, and will continue to be sanitized regularly according to the district's schedule, Langlois said.
Students, their families and close contacts have all been asked to quarantine or isolate depending on their symptoms, according to Langlois. That has affected some staffing, he said.
Golden Brook School has the youngest students in the district, educating preschool through fourth-grade students. Windham Center School has fifth and sixth-grade students.
Kindergarteners, first and second-graders have all had the option to attend school full-time in-person or completely remotely. The older grades have the option to attend a hybrid model where they go every other day or attend completely remotely.
"The requirement to complete quarantine, due to close contact, has affected some of the staff at both Golden Brook and Center School," Langlois wrote. "Both schools and their staff are doing an amazing job to make the appropriate adjustments in order to safely accommodate and supervise in-person student ratios."
These two cases follow an outbreak at Windham High that delayed its opening. Twenty students were confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19 as of last Thursday, and no new cases have been detected since, Langlois said.
The outbreak at the high school was linked to a social gathering, the Department of Health and Human Services reported to district officials. The first cases were detected on the eve of the first day of school, and officials decided to start the year remotely for high schoolers.
With no new cases found, high schoolers are now expected to come back to school Thursday.