SALEM, N.H. — Voters will choose between two candidates — Everett McBride and Keith Stramaglia — to serve on the Board of Selectmen for the next three years.
Incumbent McBride and his first-time challenger face off as the town continues to grow in population and development.
The Eagle-Tribune asked each candidate to complete the same profile, noting basic information and intentions in running. Their responses appear below in alphabetical order. Edits were only made to streamline style.
Election Day is Tuesday, March 8. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Assigned polling places are as follows: District 1, Fisk School, 14 Main St.; District 2, Soule School, 173 South Policy St.; District 3, Barron School, 55 Butler St.; District 4, Ingram Senior Center, 1 Sally Sweets Way; District 6, North Salem School, 140 Zion Hill Road.
A breakdown of which addresses correspond with each polling place is available on the town’s website.
Name: Everett McBride
Age: 67
Occupation: Medical device research and development
Elected experience: I served five years on the Salem Budget Committee and am completing my 27th year on the Board of Selectmen
Years of Salem residency: 44 years
Reason for running: To continue to move the community forward while keeping costs down. Complete the purchase of the land on the west side to build a west side fire station and a police station.
Priorities in office: I ran for office committing to getting the land necessary to build the west side fire station. The parcel we are asking you to support will also allow us to build a new police station that is badly needed as well. Finally, if all the warrant articles pass that are on the town ballot there will be zero impact on the tax rate for 2022.
I will continue to support rebuilding our infrastructure, including our 10-year road program and our bridge replacement program that is 80% funded by the State of New Hampshire. I want to personally ask you for your vote on Tuesday, March 8.
Name: Keith Stramaglia
Age: 52
Occupation: Retired animal control and E-911 call-taker, Lawrence Police Department
Elected experience: None
Years of Salem residency: 13 years with a long family history in town dating back to 1907
Reason for running: It’s time for change in Salem, time for transparency. There needs to be communication between the Board of Selectmen, the citizens of the town and those who work for the town.
Priorities in office: Work with town employees and the citizens to understand their needs, and listen to their suggestions on how to get Salem moving forward. Work with the Budget Committee on a plan to make the most urgent needs a reality.