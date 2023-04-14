DERRY — Two people are dead and others injured after a crash involving a car and two motorcycles Thursday night.
Police responded to the crash at approximately 6:37 p.m. at the intersection of North Main and Nesmith streets, according to a statement from authorities.
Officers and emergency crews found two motorcycles lying in the road and a heavily damaged car at the intersection.
Police say a 21-year-old man who was driving one of the motorcycles was dead at the scene.
His 20-year-old female passenger was taken by ambulance to Elliot Hospital in Manchester where she was pronounced dead.
The driver and passenger of the second motorcycle involved were also transported to Elliot Hospital.
The driver of the car was taken to nearby Parkland Medical Center in Derry for treatment of a medical issue following the crash, police said.
An air medical transport and ambulances from Windham and Londonderry were dispatched but cancelled before arriving on the scene.
Police say the two motorcycles were traveling with a larger group prior to the crash, heading northbound on North Main Street. The involved car was entering North Main, coming off Pinkerton Street.
That intersection remained closed for several hours following the crash and traffic was re-routed as police reconstruction officials began their investigation.
Identities of those involved were not immediately made public.
