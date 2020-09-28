SALEM, N.H. — A few cases of COVID-19 at Salem High have led to potentially dozens of students having to quarantine at home.
Four students have tested positive for COVID-19 so far this year, with two students remaining in isolation Monday because they still have COVID-19, according to Salem Superintendent Michael Delahanty.
About 20 students, who are considered their "close contacts" are quarantined at home as of Monday, and not allowed in school, Delahanty said.
So far students who are in quarantine because they have been in close contact with COVID-positive students have not shown symptoms or tested positive for the virus, Delahanty said. He said that means the distancing measures the district has put in place are proving to be successful.
"So far the four students who have tested positive haven’t contracted the virus in school," he said. "We are confident our strategy of requiring masks and (desk) shields is keeping students safe.”
Delahanty said none of the COVID-19 positive cases are related.
No teachers or staff have been in close contact with COVID-positive students, Delahanty said.
Everyone at school in Salem is required to wear masks in common areas where social distancing of being six feet apart is not feasible. In classrooms and at lunch tables students can get a reprieve from wearing masks by sitting behind three-sided plastic barriers that cost the district $376,000, according to district records.
The district learned about the first student to test positive for COVID-19 at the high school on Sept. 10. The district worked with the Department of Health and Human Services to give the department a list of close contacts, Delahanty said.
The department did not contact the students immediately and they continued attending school, Delahanty said.
After that first case, school officials realized they had to notify students to adhere to the 14-day quarantine, Delahanty said. Those considered close contacts are people who have been within six feet of a student for 10 minutes or more, he explained.
Operating schools in the pandemic comes with a learning curve, Delahanty said.
"Each case brings new information," he said.
In the district, other students are potentially quarantining because they possibly went to the nurse with unexplained symptoms, Delahanty said.
Going to the nurse's office with a headache or stomachache now forces the schools to send children home for a 14-day quarantine or COVID-19 test according to state guidelines this year, Delahanty explained.
"Any other year a headache would just be a headache," Delahanty said.