SALEM
Familiar face leading PD
An empty corner office designated for the Salem police chief was filled in July after sitting empty for 18 months.
Top leadership at the department diminished in 2018 and 2019, starting with a damning audit that called into question time and attendance policies, internal affairs and a culture that some described to the auditor as intimidating.
It led to the retirement of longtime Chief Paul Donovan and Deputy Chief Rob Morin in 2019, and then in 2020, Capt. Michael Wagner, who now faces federal tax fraud allegations.
Now-Acting Chief Joel Dolan became the highest ranking officer in the building, after rising from the rank of captain to deputy chief in June 2019.
In July he took an oath and was ceremoniously pinned by his wife, Kelly Dolan, to the department’s top role in an acting capacity.
The job pays $140,000 per year and makes Dolan responsible for police budgets and resources, policies and procedures, as well as recruitment, selection, promotion and discipline of officers.
––Breanna Edelstein, staff writer
Officers arrested after AG probe
Two high-ranking police officers were arrested in 2020 for years-old alleged crimes.
Suspended Sgt. Michael Verrocchi, 43, is accused of leading colleagues on a 2-mile, high-speed chase on Route 28 in November of 2012. Investigators say he ignored lights and sirens and avoided stop sticks before surrendering and laughing about the interaction.
The Police Standards and Training Council unanimously ruled in the fall that Verrocchi is not a public threat and can maintain his policing powers. However, Acting Chief Joel Dolan said Verrocchi remains on unpaid leave.
His attorney has pointed to the arrest as politically motivated. He said it was “dredged up six years later, presumably by the Attorney General's office looking to put a law enforcement pelt on their wall.”
Similarly, an attorney for now-retired Capt. Michael Wagner, 48, attributes his client's arrest to a feud between Town Manager Chris Dillon and the Police Department.
Wagner is awaiting a federal court trial for tax fraud deriving from profits he earned from selling firearms, according to records.
Now retired Deputy Chief Rob Morin remains under investigation by the AG, while retired Chief Paul Donovan was cleared of criminal wrongdoing Wednesday.
––Breanna Edelstein, staff writer
Progress, changes at Tuscan Village
Tuscan Village continued to take shape this year with openings, major construction efforts and tenant announcements.
Developers have said once the project is finished, sometime in 2021, it will include 800,000 square feet of retail shops, a health club, two hotels with conference facilities, 800 residential units, an entertainment district and dining options.
So far, the town's third Market Basket opened in the village, along with Chase Bank, Homesense and Klemm’s family convenience store. Nearby, a number of apartments and condos are occupied.
Massachusetts General Brigham and Drive Custom Fit are opening soon. Pressed Cafe, Chipotle, The Beach Plum, Starbucks and more are expected to welcome customers by summer.
Lead Developer Joe Faro has deemed his massive project “an activity of evolution,” proving to be necessary when the pandemic hit.
Instead of a designated office park, developers are proposing a change of use to “life science development,” including 8,000 square feet for limited office use, labs, research and development, as well as bio-manufacturing.
“We have an opportunity to work with one of many global companies that are talking about researching, developing and maybe even creating pharmaceuticals like the coronavirus vaccine, right here in Salem, New Hampshire,” Faro said.
––Breanna Edelstein, staff writer
PLAISTOW
Superintendent resigns from Timberlane
Administrative Unit 55 Superintendent Earl Metzler formally resigned as the head of both the Hampstead and Timberlane school districts in July, to become an executive consultant with the Hampstead School District, tasked with helping it separate from Timberlane.
In March, Timberlane voters — spanning Plaistow, Atkinson, Sandown and Danville — approved a plan to withdraw from SAU 55 effective July 1, 2021.
Timberlane and Hampstead have historically shared the same SAU, meaning business services, educational leadership, human resources, and for a time, Metzler.
In November, the Hampstead’s School Board voted against hiring Metzler as the town's first superintendent once the separation is finalized.
At the time, Metzler said he was considering other job opportunities.
— Genevieve DiNatale, staff writer
PELHAM
Former youth minister sentenced
Former Pelham youth minister Todd Spain Jr., 27, served 30 days in a House of Corrections – only on weekends from Thursday to Saturday – after pleading guilty to two counts of domestic violence simple assault. A second-degree assault charge was dropped.
If Spain is not on good behavior for a year, he will be required to serve an additional 23 months in custody.
Other terms of the settlement require Spain to undergo anger management, pay a $100 “domestic violence fine,” have no contact with the victim – his ex-wife – and serve 40 hours of community service.
Judge Amy Ignatius said of the negotiated terms, “I think they’re pretty light.”
“From what I’ve read in the probable cause statement, I think it’s a fair result given the fact it went through a settlement conference and was hashed out there,” Ignatius said. “I think it meets the terms of a fair sentence, which is why I’ve approved it. But it's light."
Spain is said to have hit his wife in the back of the head with a rock while they hiked in Northern New Hampshire in July 2019. She told police they got in an argument after he admitted to having an affair.
She said the two scrambled in the dirt after she was struck, and she had to kick and punch him to get him off of her. Earlier in the hike, he had attempted to get her to the edge of a cliff, she said, which she was able to back away from.
––Breanna Edelstein, staff writer
DERRY
Tupelo reinvents itself
In 2020, a popular live music venue in Derry found a unique way to offer continuing live shows for audiences, all done safely and at a distance.
The Tupelo Music Hall changed its model to a drive-in style operation, offering music lovers an opportunity to purchase tickets and drive to the venue on A Street, park within safe distance of others and enjoy a night of live, outdoor music.
When the Tupelo had to close its doors this past March due to the coronavirus, owner Scott Hayward spoke out online about the challenges and heartache he had to deal with, canceling shows, and wondering if any of those could be rescheduled.
“We need music and movies but we also need to be smart and safe,” Tupelo owner Scott Hayward said in an email statement.
— Julie Huss, staff writer
Former Derry man dies in state facility
Roderick Munstis, 81, formerly of Derry, died near year's end at Glencliff Home for the Elderly, three months after he was admitted to the state facility following a superior court decision to drop murder charges against him because he was deemed unfit to stand trial.
Allegations that he fatally shot his wife, 74-year-old Ellen Munstis, in August of 2019 were dropped with the condition that he live at the state elder care facility for the developmentally disabled and mentally ill, court documents stated.
Munstis was held without bail at the Rockingham County House of Corrections for a year prior, records show. He was facing alternative counts of knowing and reckless second-degree murder.
Investigators said he called 911 for help at 12:03 p.m. on Aug. 10, 2019, and admitted to shooting and killing his wife.
Only this summer — after months of awaiting an open bed at the mental health facility — was Munstis admitted to Glencliff Home for the Elderly, according to court documents.
— Julie Huss, staff writer
LONDONDERRY
Throngs of supporters flock to see Trump
President Donald Trump made two visits to rally at ProStar Aviation near the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport prior to the election in November.
Having Trump come to the area twice within months of each other drew big rally crowds, many not wearing masks, although New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu put rules in place calling for masks on crowds bigger than 100 people.
Trump's visits were part of a final push for Granite State voters to come out to give him the top vote tally against Democratic challenger Joe Biden in the November General Election.
Trump lost the election, and Biden is president-elect.
— Julie Huss, staff writer
Like so many, murder trial delayed
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continued to push New Hampshire court hearings further into 2021, including the trial of accused Londonderry murderer William Argie.
Argie was arrested last year after his wife was found strangled to death in their Londonderry home. His trial was slated for January 2021, but instead he will face a jury sometime in June, a court ruling stated.
Argie is charged with purposeful first-degree murder, an alternative count of reckless second-degree murder, and falsifying evidence.
The opposing attorneys have remained at odds about what evidence should be allowed at the eventual trial. Prosecutors are building their case against the 48-year-old based on a broken marriage and a murder-for-hire attempt, among other substantial troubles, court records explain. The defense has largely objected.
— Breanna Edelstein, staff writer
Police investigate firefighter for rape
Assistant Manchester Fire Chief Brendan Burns was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a Pelham conservation area in September, a day after Londonderry police were scheduled to interview him about rape allegations.
Investigators say they had reason to charge the 45-year-old Londonderry resident with two felony counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault — one for assaulting a physically helpless victim and the other for no consent.
A report explains that an investigation was launched Sept. 24, after a woman called the Police Department on behalf of her friend, who said she was a victim of sexual assault two nights prior.
Police reports describe interviews with the victim, surveillance footage of the alleged assault, and a conversation between the victim and Burns that officers were listening in on.
Burns’ Manchester colleagues wishing to attend funeral services had to do so in plain clothes, not in uniform, per Chief Daniel Goonan’s orders. Firefighters also were not allowed to participate in a traditional firefighter walk-through.
––Breanna Edelstein, staff writer
WINDHAM
Old classic gets new life
It was a dream come true this past summer as a longstanding Windham icon got a new name and new future.
The Lobster Tail on Cobbetts Pond Road and its owner Zachary Woodard unveiled the new name in August: Zachary’s Chop House. Surrounded by community supporters, including friend and rock band Godsmack front man Salvatore “Sully” Erna, Woodard said his new restaurant is an updated chapter in his life as a chef and business owner as he hopes to bring a new tradition to Windham.
Woodard has been in the restaurant industry for 20 years. In addition to working as a cook/kitchen manager for Weathervane Seafood, Woodard was a commercial fisherman just prior to starting work at Lobster Tail 17 years ago and eventually buying the business in 2016.
The last few years were a struggle, Woodward said, even before COVID-19 set in.
“We weren’t allowed to do anything, we had to lay off everybody off, we hired a few back but things were still a struggle,” Woodard said.
For Erna, the Lobster Tail was a frequent destination. He was not only a customer, but became a friend to Woodard.
— Julie Huss, staff writer