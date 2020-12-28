The COVID-19 relief bill signed by President Donald Trump includes $120 billion for unemployment insurance, but about 21,000 people in New Hampshire will miss out on a week of benefits, state officials said.
The massive, year-end catchall bill that Trump signed into law Sunday revives supplemental federal pandemic unemployment benefits but at $300 per week through March 14 instead of the $600 per week benefit that expired in July.
Richard Lavers, deputy commissioner for the state Department of Employment Security, told WMUR-TV that gig workers, those who are self-employed and others will miss out on a week of benefits. But they should file for last week, which was a payable week, he said.