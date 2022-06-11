SALEM, N.H. — The newest 263 Salem High School alumni received diplomas at a traditional ceremony Friday night on Grant Field.
Students began their last day in the district at their former elementary schools for breakfast with former teachers and principals.
The momentous day ended with praise from loved ones and words of encouragement, including from co-valedictorians Niamh Edwards, Vanessa Rose and Donovan Homsey.
Perseverance and change were common themes, especially for the second graduating class to do so during pandemic times.
“I was going to be a zoologist spending my undergrad at a small liberal arts school in California,” Edwards said during her speech. “As of tonight, I am committed to the University of South Carolina to study nursing; plans change.”
Rose said in her speech that, “high school is known for being overwhelming.”
“But since 2020, we have had to balance not only our school work, extracurriculars and social lives, but also one of the most devastating and unprecedented events in our lifetime. And yet, Class of 2022, we’re here.”
Homsey took time to call out specific classmates for their accomplishments: Football players who competed in playoffs all four years; Michael Hood-Dowd, rated the state’s top trumpet player; and, cheerleaders with success at a regional competition that had not been attained in a decade.
“All of us, not just the aforementioned, are capable of greatness,” Homsey said. “And many of us have already achieved it to some level, be it academics, athletics, performance or service to the community.”
He encouraged the classmates seated before him to never limit what they believe they can accomplish.
“I am absolutely certain,” he said, “that we have an unwavering perseverance and limitless potential.”
