SALEM, N.H. — Salem High School handed out diplomas to 291 students during its Class of 2023 graduation ceremony held on Friday, June 9 inside the school’s Davis Gym.
Graduates, their families and friends, along with Salem School District dignitaries were treated to the high school’s senior chorus leading the night off with “The Star Spangled Banner.”
Krish Patel, vice president of the senior class, led the Pledge of Allegiance.
The school graduation chorus later performed “Slipping Through My Fingers” and senior graduates Rudy Atkins and Jessica Kamal conducted Billy Joel’s “Movin’ Out.”
Principal Jeffrey Dennis delivered opening remarks to this year’s graduates.
Co-valedictorians Catherine Harnois and Xiangbin Long gave speeches, while Class President Yusraa Tariq addressed the graduating class.
Salem Superintendent Maura Palmer and School Board Vice Chairman Michael Carney presented diplomas.
