SALEM, N.H. — A Derry man was uninjured but is facing charges after police say he caused a three-car crash on the highway early Friday.
State police troopers and Salem first responders were called to Interstate 93 south just before Exit 1 at 6:01 a.m., according to a press release.
Investigators say a 2018 Chevy Silverado, driven by Daniel Kingsley, 26, of Derry, lost control and spun across several travel lanes.
A 2021 Chevy 4500 box truck in the right lane hit Kingley’s car as it entered his lane, according to state police.
The crash forced the pickup truck over the guard rail and off the roadway, to the right, where it stopped. Police said a third car, a 2021 Ford Transit Connect van, was involved when it collided with the box truck.
The van driver was uninjured and not responsible for damages, state police said, and therefore not identified publicly.
The driver of the box truck, however, needed to be extricated and transported to Lawrence General Hospital for treatment of serious but not life-threatening injuries. State police identified him as Warren Osterman, 54, of Haverhill.
Though the crash remains under investigation, Kinglsey is believed to have been changing lanes too fast for the weather conditions, state police said, causing the spinout. He is now charged with reckless operation.
State police and the New Hampshire Department of Safety shut down two travel lanes of the highway for about an hour while emergency personnel worked at the scene and tow trucks removed all three vehicles.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Trooper Timothy Repucci at timothy.r.repucci@dos.nh.gov or 603-223-8836.