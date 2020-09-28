30-year war over education funding intensifies

New Hampshire is experiencing its own 30-year war in the form of equitable public education funding.
And one of the battlefields for the most recent skirmish, the state Supreme Court, had to parse the latest disagreement in the ongoing conflict last week.
Four school districts from the Monadnock region — ConVal, Winchester, Mascenic and Monadnock — sued last year saying the state has failed to fully fund the cost of an adequate education as required by the state constitution.
The Claremont education lawsuit was the second brought against the state after lawmakers failed to follow through on an agreement that ended the first suit: fully funding the Augenblick formula at 8% for state aid to help property-poor school districts.
Claremont and four other communities sued when the city’s high school lost its accreditation and could not afford the needed upgrades.
Since that time 30 years ago, there have been numerous court decisions in the case almost every one going against the state and its lawmakers as they sought to find a solution that did not upend the current fiscal system's reliance on local property taxes.
And that is one of the problems the state faces in the box it is in, granted much of it self-constructed.
The state Supreme Court’s original Claremont decision said every child in the state has a constitutional right to an adequate education paid for by the state.
Several years later, Claremont II said the current funding system based on local property taxes is unconstitutional because the rates vary widely across the state, while the state constitution says taxes have to be “proportional and reasonable.”
Lawmakers’ answer 25 years ago was a statewide education property tax. But since then the rate has been reduced to avoid “donor communities” that would have to pay their excess property tax revenue to property-poor districts.
The property wealthy towns raise more than they need for the basic per-student state aid but are allowed to retain the money.
Currently, the rate is set to produce $363 million annually, which stays with the local community. The rate varies depending on the state’s total valuation but is currently around $2 per $1,000 of assessed valuation.
Proportional
The proportional requirement is one side of the box the lawmakers are in and another is the duty to provide an adequate education and to pay for it.
Since the court’s decision, lawmakers have grappled with defining an adequate education. Initially, they backed into the definition with the real goal of keeping the costs as low as possible.
They did this by using education costs in Manchester and Nashua as the bottom line, due to the greater efficiencies of the large districts and then adding a little bit on top.
They used the state’s minimum standards as a guideline and then other essential items, but not things like facility costs or debt, or the full cost of transportation to and from schools.
What constitutes an adequate education is found both in statute and in Department of Education rules. Nothing in either would be considered superfluous.
The next question is what does it cost per student to provide an adequate education, which is important because whatever it is, every school district has to receive the same basic aid before other factors are considered.
This court established this component when the state tried to give additional money to the poorest districts and reduce what went to other districts or what is referred to as the Londonderry decision in 2006. The court said it does not matter whether you are a property-poor or a property-rich district, the state has the same obligation to fund an adequate education for students.
Lawmakers have changed the formula over the years adding reading proficiency to what have been the traditional triggers for additional aid: children in poverty, special education or English language learners.
The basic per-pupil aid has not gone up much and currently is about $3,700 per student, which is why ConVal and the other districts filed suit.
They claim using the state’s methodology, the true cost is more like $10,000 per student although average actual costs statewide are about $16,000 per student, but that includes everything like sports, etc.
Last week, the current adequacy grant amount had two state Supreme Court justices — Gary Hicks and Patrick Donovan — saying common sense indicates it is too low, but state Solicitor General Daniel Will said the districts first have to prove they cannot provide an adequate education at that funding level before taking the next step and they did not.
He claimed the Superior Court ruling by Cheshire County Superior Court Judge David Ruoff is flawed because he based his decision on the districts’ actual costs, not the cost of adequacy.
In his oral argument, Will was careful not to say the $3,700 per student is adequate to pay for an adequate education.
The state Supreme Court is likely to take several months or longer to reach a decision.
