SALEM, N.H. — Folks familiar with the inner workings of Salem, including a former fire chief, state politicians, and men and women elected to handle school and town business, are among 35 people running in a special election later this month.
Only nine will win seats on a Charter Commission tasked with considering Salem’s form of government. Some options are to switch to a mayor or town council format, or leave things the way they are, with a town manager and five-member Board of Selectmen.
There was an eight-day window for anyone interested in filing paperwork at Town Hall.
The impressive turnout was not entirely unexpected. When a commission with the same intent was established in 2009, 25 people ran for the nine seats.
That group, however, was unable to decide on a new draft charter to present to selectmen.
Voters at the March 8 election approved of the group again with a final vote count of 2,112 to 1,123. State Rep. Joe Sweeney, R-Salem, is the one who brought the question to the ballot with a citizen’s petition.
He is now in the running for a seat on the commission he helped create.
Others, in alphabetical order, are: Joseph Abdulla, Michael Banks, Pamela Berry, DJ Bettencourt, Carla Billingham, Stephen Boyd, Kevin Breen, Eugene Bryant, Phil Cammarata, Bernard W. Campbell, David Coombs, Laurence Disenhof, Tanya Donnelly, Fred Doucette, Peter Edgerly, Joseph Feole, Betty Gay, Robert Gibbs, Steven Goddu, Patricia Good, Richard Gregory, Patrick Hargreaves, Linda Harvey, Arthur Haubner, John Janigian, Brian Keaveny, Tom Linehan, Donna Loranger, John Morris, Kelly Moss, Joe Sweeney, Brian Thornock, Jaime Thornock, Lisa Withrow and Bonnie Wright.
Many, but not all, have experience in public service.
Anything proposed by the group needs further approval at the polls, meaning March 2023 is the earliest opportunity for change.
Election day is Tuesday, April 26, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the usual five polling places. A breakdown of which addresses correspond with each polling place is available on the town’s website.
The town also needs election workers after significant staffing troubles. Anyone willing can visit Town Hall and ask the clerk for an application.
