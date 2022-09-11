SALEM, N.H. — Four Republicans and no Democrats are running for the job of District 2 Rockingham County Commissioner.
The winner will replace 10-year Republican commissioner Tom Tombarello, of Sandown, who is no longer eligible following this year’s redistrictricting.
Rockingham County has three commissioners, representing towns from the Seacoast to Salem. Together, the group has power over the area’s budget, property and employees.
Below are profiles, in alphabetical order, with information about each candidate.
Bill Baldwin is an Atkinson selectman and former member of the Timberlane Regional School Board. He was a longtime police officer and served 29 years in the U.S. military. His campaign touts low taxes and thriving services in Rockingham County. He was investigated this year after residency concerns were raised, but Atkinson officials assisted by the state found no wrongdoing.
Steven Goddu is chairman of the Salem Budget Committee. He is campaigning as a fiscal conservative and advocating for complete transparency of all governmental functions.
Heather Iworsky is a prosecutor in Windham, where she lives, with 16 years of experience working with law enforcement. She says her understanding will be helpful with building the new county complex, among other key projects.
John O’Connor is a Derry resident running from Rockingham County Commissioner in District 2.
