Four local Republicans and no Democrats have filed paperwork to run for a seat on the Rockingham County Board of Commissioners, a group with power over the county’s budget, property and employees.
They are Steven Goddu of Salem, John O’Connor of Derry, Heather Iworsky of Windham and William Baldwin of Atkinson.
Baldwin’s run for higher office comes after harsh criticism and questions regarding his residency — a requirement of all elected officials.
A DUI arrest in Pennsylvania earlier this year revealed that he was working as a full-time public safety official there.
Pennsylvania police identified him as “William M. Baldwin, 51, of Hummelstown,” and noted in a press release, “Baldwin is the public safety director for Middletown Borough, Dauphin County.”
Baldwin, meanwhile, was serving his fourth term as a selectman in Atkinson.
He ran for re-election in March with an address on Chandler Drive. The homeowner said he was a roommate, but declined further comment.
Atkinson officials announced last month that they consulted with the New Hampshire Secretary of State to look into the matter, however, Town Clerk Julianna Hale announced nothing of concern was discovered.
Orville Fitch II, elections legal counsel and assistant New Hampshire secretary of state, has said the responsibility of accuracy falls entirely on local Supervisors of the Checklist.
Baldwin's paperwork for the commissioner run notes an address of PO Box 911, records show.
Other candidates to appear on the ballot have varying experience in the public sector.
Goddu leads the Salem Budget Committee as chairman, O’Connor has served as a state representative, and Iworsky is a prosecutor for Windham police.
One will be elected to a two-year term as District 2 commissioner.
Three commissioners elected to staggered terms represent different parts of Rockingham County and contribute to the day-to-day operations of county government.
That includes budgetary oversight and all county finances, management of county buildings, land and personnel.
County commissioners have the authority to permanently hire, discipline and discharge county employees.
Friday evening marked the close of the filing period. The state primary is Sept. 13, followed by the general election Nov. 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.