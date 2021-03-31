SALEM, N.H. – A massive renovation of Woodbury Middle School is expected to begin soon, according to discussion at a recent School Board meeting.
Superintendent Michael Delahanty, who is set to retire this year after having had a hand in district-wide building renovations, told the board “things will start moving very quickly very shortly.”
Updates and additions to the 96-year-old building at 206 Main St. — originally the town’s high school — will be done in phases. The entire project is estimated to be complete by the end of 2024, in November or December, Delahanty said.
According to the latest update he provided board members, project bids came in at $49.6 million, a couple hundred thousand dollars below what voters approved.
“That includes contingencies,” Delahanty said. “We have some money set aside for winter conditions, all of which gives us the type of latitude we need to address unforeseen circumstances. That’s all good news.”
The superintendent said early signs of work will be seen in April, when fencing is installed to restrict access to parts of the parking lot and building. An exact date was not immediately known.
“There will be some inconveniences,” he pointed out.
“Right now buses pick up at the end of the day in the back of the school,” he said. “They’ll all need to be picking up and dropping off at the front of the school.”
Parents accustomed to dropping their students off in the back parking lot will also be redirected to the front of the building when construction begins.
Principal Matthew Barry is said to be working on solutions to inevitable student drop-off and pick-up disruptions.
“Next year we’ll be encouraging parents to let their kids take the bus,” Delahanty said. “This year, for the last quarter of the year, because we’re still encouraging parents to drive their kids if they can due to limiting numbers of bus riders (as a COVID-19 precaution), we’re not going to make that kind of encouragement.”
Access to the school’s back fields will also be restricted. Anyone watching a Woodbury athletics game will have to park at the high school and walk over, Delahanty said. He noted that accommodations will be made for students to walk to and from the fields safely.
School Board member Pamela Berry pointed out, “monumental communication to this community will be necessary.”
“This is going to be a whole new way of life for people in this community not being able to cut through all this,” she said, noting that it will be a challenge.
In planning for the project, school officials have said that design and construction teams are working together to minimize disruption, with a clear distinction between areas that are active and under construction.
The renovated middle school will meet up-to-date safety code regulations, which it currently does not. Plans call for the installation of fire sprinkler systems, enhanced building security, removal of asbestos, and updated heating, ventilation and electrical systems.
Improvements and additions will be made to science labs, computer science labs, art rooms, band and chorus spaces, the library and media center, and the gymnasium and locker rooms.
The plan calls for 150 parking spaces on the school side of the street, with an additional 20 parallel spaces for visitors near the main entrance. School officials hope to greatly reduce the need for students and staff to cross Main Street.