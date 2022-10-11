DERRY — Recently retired police Chief Edward Garone died Tuesday, according to a statement from his predecessor. Garone led the Derry police force for 50 years.
Chief George Feole, who took charge Sept. 30, said Garone died with his wife, Blanche, and other family members at his side following a lengthy illness.
Before serving as Derry's police chief, Garone worked for the Lebanon, New Hampshire, Police Department. He began that job Oct. 15, 1964.
Garone is also survived by two children: his son, Michael Garone, and daughter, Vicky Moran.
Hundreds of loved ones and community members gathered ahead of Garone’s retirement last month to celebrate his career. He began working in Derry at age 29.
“Over his 50-year tenure as chief of police, he has transformed the Derry Police Department into the professional agency it is today,” Feole said. “It has grown from 20 full-time police officers and seven specials to the present 59 full-time officers, 15 civilians and four part-time personnel.”
He described Garone’s five decades of leadership as “a milestone we have never seen accomplished before and likely will never see accomplished again.”
In June, the police station was named the Edward B. Garone Building in his honor.
Funeral arrangements are expected to be made public once they are finalized.
