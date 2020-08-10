SALEM, N.H. — Parents of 549 Salem students have opted out of sending their child to school this fall, deciding to continue with remote learning.
"We are confident we can provide them a quality academic and social emotional learning (experience) remotely," Superintendent Michael Delahanty said. "It will be a little harder to make the personal connections in those interactions than face-to-face interactions, but we will do everything we can to help our teachers make those connections."
Students learning remotely will have a more robust education this semester, as compared to last spring when they were forced into schooling from home, Delahanty said. Assistant Superintendent Maura Palmer has been working with teachers to configure a curriculum that addresses everything students need to learn, he explained.
The Salem School board approved a plan on July 14 that gave parents two options for their child's education: at school or at home full-time. About 15% of the district's 3,600 students, or 549, will continue remote work.
For elementary school students there will be daily class meetings in the morning and afternoon to set up a schedule for the day which will be a combination of independent and group work, Delahanty said.
At the middle and high school levels students will have classes that more closely resemble what they would have in-person, Delahanty said. Some classes at the high school, including all CTE (Career and Technical Education) classes will be equipped with cameras so that remote students can participate in classes, he added.
"We feel confident we can do it with advanced placement and higher level classes because students have a maturity," Delahanty said.
For the most part the district has been able to pair teachers who had documented reasons for not being able to physically teach in the schools with remote classes, Delahanty said. Overall 15 teachers in the district — four elementary school and 11 middle and high school teachers — said they could not work in schools, The Eagle-Tribune previously reported. The district has asked some other teachers to do remote teaching or move schools to accommodate all of the students.
"It was a considerable puzzle we had to solve but we are very very close to matching teachers who need to work in a remote environment with students who are remote," Delahanty said.
Overall he was very thankful to the administrators and teachers who have worked so hard to help get everyone back into schools, he said.
"We are quite relieved we were able to work this out for the most part," Delahanty said. "There are still some wrinkles and some situations that will come up that we can't predict."
The district is sending information to parents who opted into the remote learning next week, Delahanty said.