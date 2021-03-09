SALEM, N.H. — Upward of 620 people who work for the Salem School District will receive the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Friday.
Superintendent Michael Delahanty explained that vaccines have been offered to those who played a role in keeping Salem schools open since Fall.
That includes, “bus drivers, coaches — even those who don’t work for the district full-time — extracurricular advisors, substitute teachers; anyone who has worked for us since the start of this,” Delahanty said.
The highly sought vaccinations were secured for the Salem school community over the weekend, he said, after weeks of planning with South Central Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Colleen Monks and Salem’s EMS Director Doug Devine.
“These plans have been in the works since the end of January, before teachers were moved up the priority list,” Delahanty said. “They were told at the time it would be March to May when it would be their turn.”
The superintendent advocated for Salem schools to be the first in the state after successfully navigating seven months of in-person learning, a rare accomplishment during the pandemic.
Following Friday’s vaccine clinic at Salem High School, participants will return exactly four weeks later for the second dose required by Moderna.
“Everyone will be fully vaccinated before April vacation,” the superintendent said.
That timeline is well ahead of others, even after the Biden administration recently called on states to ensure teachers get at least their first doses by the end of March. New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said last week the message from the White House didn’t influence the local timeline.
“They were next in line, so we’re just going right to it,” he said of educators.
According to Delahanty, everyone who would be eligible for a vaccine sourced through the district was sent an informational video and offered a chance to sign up mid-February.
More than 800 people could have opted in, he said, but some had already been vaccinated due to more urgent qualifications outlined by the state.
He said Salem High School has been designated a point of distribution. With state approval, the site will additionally host members of Birches Academy of Academics and Art, a charter school in town, and St. Joseph Regional Catholic School, also in Salem.
“We’re still working out some of the logistics,” the superintendent said Monday. “But we’re going to use the cafeteria as a sort of a waiting room, and then smaller groups will be brought into one of eight classrooms in use.”
A whole room will get the shots, then stay put for 15 minutes to be monitored for any adverse reactions. Each space will be sanitized before the next group is welcomed in.
Delahanty will be in one of them.
“Relief is the best word for it,” he said. “This is good for our entire community.”
