WINDHAM — Eight candidates vie for the four state representative seats in Windham’s District 7 race.
The list includes two Republican incumbents and newcomers hoping to take the top vote tally in the Nov. 3 general election.
On the ballot are incumbent Republicans Mary Griffin and Charles McMahon. Rounding out the GOP list are Robert Lynn and Julius Soti.
Representing the Democratic party are candidates Kristi St. Laurent, Henri Azibert, Valerie Roman and Ioana Singureanu. Only three of the eight candidates responded to requests for a profile.
Windham voters will cast ballots Nov. 3 at Windham High School on London Bridge Road. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Democrats
Name: Valerie Roman
Age: 64
Education: Bachelor’s degree from Wellesley College with triple majors in math, economics and education
Occupation: Former chief of systems analysis and design at the U.S. Census Bureau in Washington, D.C.; Former technology director for the city of Cambridge and Phillips Academy in Andover. Currently provides technology consulting services to municipalities and schools.
Family: Husband Tony, sons Matt and David
Elected experience: None
Why are you running for office? During my four-decade career in technology management, I developed a strong reputation as a great problem solver and someone who could build consensus on the best paths forward to get things done. I think that those skills could come in handy in Concord — more problem solving, less politics. Now retired and an empty nester, I finally feel I have the time to take on this role and give back to the community I love and that has provided my family so much for so many years. Because of the open frame of mind and independent thinking with which I would approach this position, I feel I could bring the objectivity needed to represent all residents of Windham — Democrats, Republicans and Independents.
What measures would you support to help trim the state budget? Will be tough this year given the COVID-19 crisis and the deficit it has created but will look for more cost-effective ways to provide the services that New Hampshire residents need.
Name: Kristi St. Laurent
Age: 53
Education: Master’s degree in physical therapy, University of Miami; bachelor’s degree in biomedical sciences, Grand Valley State University
Elected experience: Three terms on Windham Planning Board, two years as chair
Occupation: Physical therapist, Northeast Rehabilitation Hospital; research analyst, Boyle Energy Services and Technology Inc.
Family: Husband Rob, three children
Why are you running for office? I have not felt represented by the local New Hampshire House members. I do not buy into the partisan divisions, it is not how I live my life day to day in my town, it is not how I want to be represented in Concord. I work hard, value family, faith and friends, cherish education, innovation and the arts, trust science, and value compassion and inclusion. My tax dollars are hard-earned. I want them spent wisely. These are the values and priorities I want to see represented in Concord.
What measures would you support to help trim the state budget? COVID-19 cuts will be needed in most every corner of the budget. Across the board cuts are a knee-jerk response. We need an intelligent approach to target funds where needed to best serve residents and businesses. We need a close working relationship with our congressional delegation to secure the state’s federal tax dollars and we need to closely weigh receipts and expenditures in Concord for effectiveness and impact. I would look to commissioners for one-time and short-term cuts. I would support triggers on some spending so that if revenues meet targets then a plan is in place to fund our priorities after our needs — if revenues remain low that spending will wait until our next budget.
Republicans
Name: Mary Griffin
Age: 94
Education: Lynn High School, secretarial school
Elected experience: 24 years as Windham state representative, Board of Selectman, Supervisors of the Checklist
Occupation: Retired secretary
Family: Widow
Why are you running for office? I like people, I work well with people, and I’ve done many jobs within the town of Windham. I just love what I do.
What measures would you support to help trim the state budget? Thinks the state is doing a good job with its budget.