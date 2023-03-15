Voters in Atkinson, Danville, Plaistow and Sandown approved the entire Timberlane Regional School District ballot on Tuesday.
The towns voted in favor of an $83 million operating budget by a vote of 1,709 to 1,296.
The budget was $6.9 million more than last year's approved budget, which received similar support in March 2022. The increases cover salaries, health insurance and capital improvements.
Sandown was the only town to individually reject this year's operating budget with a vote of 275 to 382.
A 20-year lease purchase agreement for $25 million to make repairs and maintenance to districtwide schools, the Timberlane Performing Arts Center and administrative offices passed with an overall vote of 1,658 to 1,327.
Projects will include replacing LED lighting, roofs and heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.
Sandown rejected that also, with only 273 in favor and 377 against.
The vote was nearly down the middle in Plaistow, 298 to 295, while 20 votes separated Danville voters, 335 to 315.
The towns supported a one-year collective bargaining agreement with the Timberlane Teachers Association 1,973 to 968.
They additionally approved three separate three-year collective bargaining agreements for administrators, administrative assistants and secretaries and skilled maintenance workers, and support staff.
Sandown did not support the collective bargaining agreement with the Timberlane Administrators union.
Five new members were elected to the Timberlane Regional School Board.
Jack Sapia ousted Michael Boucher for a three-year term seat representing Atkinson. Donald Woodworth, of Atkinson, ran unopposed for a one-year term.
Brienna Woodworth, of Danville, and Shauna Manthorn, of Plaistow, were also elected in uncontested races. Paul Le Cain was elected in Sandown, receiving 94 votes as a write-in candidate.
Sabrina Alberg, of Danville, was elected to the budget committee.
Julie Hammond, of Atkinson, Elizabeth Kosta and Michael Mascola, both of Plaistow, and Karen White, of Sandown, were reelected to the budget committee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.