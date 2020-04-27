SALEM, N.H. — Salemhaven announced a COVID-19 outbreak at the rehabilitation and long-term care facility Monday, saying nine residents and three staff members tested positive for the virus, according to a statement from Executive Director Ray Millard.
He said the Department of Public Health visited the facility last week, testing 43 residents living on the third floor in the Short Term Unit. Of those, seven residents tested positive, according to the statement.
The department has been conducting tests in nursing homes where patients show symptoms, according to state officials.
State health officials conduct widespread testing of nursing home residents who live in the vicinity of suspected positive patients, and there is widespread testing of nursing staff as well.
"We are arranging for staff to participate in the governor's initiative to test long-term care staff," Millard said. "We currently have three known positive staff. Our known positive staff are progressing well and we pray they continue along that path to a speedy recovery."
Salemhaven is a 110-bed long-term care and rehabilitation center, according to its website.
This is a developing story, check back at eagletribune.com for more information.