WINDHAM — It was a time to celebrate the students who will be entering kindergarten this fall.
Children and their parents flocked to Griffin Park, where they enjoyed music and dancing, food and games, and visits with Windham High mascot Jinx the Jaguar.
Typically, Golden Brook School hosts a Teddy Bear Picnic at the end of June to honor the incoming students, but the pandemic put that event on hold.
After hearing from a few disappointed parents, Recreation Director Cheryl Haas stepped in to help make sure some sort of celebration was planned
"The purpose was to get kids and parents together, to meet new friends, see old friends and just socialize and have fun," Haas said of the June 23 event.
She explained that most kindergarten students will attend Golden Brook for the new school year, but some will also go to alternative kindergarten programs.